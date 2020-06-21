Left Menu
Over 1.54 lakh stranded J-K residents evacuated during lockdown

Sixty special trains with about 48,333 passengers have been received at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and Union territories, while about 1,06,201 people evacuated through Lakhanpur. The spokesperson said about 1,309 stranded passengers entered the UT through Lakhanpur on Saturday and Sunday.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-06-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 20:33 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has so far evacuated over 1.54 lakh residents who were left stranded in different parts of the country due to the coronavirus lockdown, an official said on Sunday. According to an official spokesperson, 1,54,534 people have been brought back home till date through special trains and buses via Lakhanpur along the Jammu-Pathankot highway. Sixty special trains with about 48,333 passengers have been received at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and Union territories, while about 1,06,201 people evacuated through Lakhanpur.

The spokesperson said about 1,309 stranded passengers entered the UT through Lakhanpur on Saturday and Sunday. He said 808 passengers reached Jammu on Sunday in the 39th COVID special train from Delhi. Thirty-nine trains with a total of 32,637 stranded passengers have reached Jammu in 39 trains, while 15,696 passengers arrived in Udhampur in 21 special trains so far, he said. The spokesperson said 20 domestic flights carrying 2,290 passengers arrived at Jammu and Srinagar airports on Sunday.

"A total of 878 passengers aboard nine regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu Airport while 11 domestic flights with about 1,412 passengers on board landed at the Srinagar Airport," he said. After arrival, all the passengers were tested for COVID-19 and transported to their destinations at both the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

He said the government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centres..

