Growthcode launches 4 e-learning apps

E-learning platform Growthcode on Sunday launched four apps for training and skill development of workforce across sectors. Prolear, Prolear Institution, Prolear Tutor and Opportunity Triangle are the four apps launched by the company.

"We have launched four learning applications under Growthcode. Our aim is to make a purposeful, strategic and a long-term industry-academy-individual partnership possible through our virtual platforms," Growthcode Technology Solutions co-founder Ravi Krishnamurthy said in a statement. The Bengaluru-based education technology company provides virtual platforms to individuals and companies to train its employees.