Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar holds gains as fear of renewed pandemic gathers pace

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar held on to small gains won last week and moved a whisker higher to 97.744, before edging back to flat. The greenback was marginally lower against the Australian and New Zealand dollars, and steady on the yuan, euro and British pound.

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2020 07:21 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 07:20 IST
FOREX-Dollar holds gains as fear of renewed pandemic gathers pace
ADB plans to raise $28 billion from the capital markets in 2020 Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. dollar touched a three-week high and commodity currencies were stalled on Monday, as renewed worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections sent investors into safer assets.

Moves were modest, as few expect spiking case numbers to prompt fresh lockdowns at this point. But with the World Health Organization reporting a record increase in global cases on Sunday, especially in the Americas, and Apple Inc protectively closing 11 U.S. stores last week, there was no immediate cause for optimism either.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar held on to small gains won last week and moved a whisker higher to 97.744, before edging back to flat. The greenback was marginally lower against the Australian and New Zealand dollars, and steady on the yuan, euro and British pound.

The yen was firm at 106.92 per U.S. dollar, not far from a one-month high of 106.58 hit earlier this month. "We expect the FX markets to remain caught between recovering economic indicators and concerns about a second-wave of COVID-19 infections in the week ahead," analysts at Barclays said in a note.

Barclays expects continued pressure on the kiwi, but said gains in the euro are possible if Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data due on Tuesday beats expectations and recommended going long on euro/dollar, with a $1.14 target. The single currency last traded flat at $1.1176 after dipping to a three-week low of $1.1168 in early trade - squeezed as European Union leaders remain divided on how to structure a planned COVID-19 recovery fund.

The pound, weighted as well by Brexit worries since there has been little progress in trade discussions with Europe, held just above a three-week low at $1.2363. LOCKDOWNS LINGER

Total global coronavirus cases are now over 8.7 million and focus has been on whether this may drive fresh lockdowns. While that is seen as unlikely, localised restrictions have been re-imposed in Beijing to contain an outbreak there and Australia's Victoria state has also re-imposed limits on gatherings to contain a spike in cases.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar slipped against the U.S. dollar and yen in morning trade, before paring losses to inch about 0.2% higher against both. It last bought $0.6844 and 73.18 yen. The New Zealand dollar was also a fraction stronger at US$0.6418, though both currencies have lost the momentum they had in early June.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand announces its latest benchmark interest rate settings on Wednesday. It is all but certain to keep rates on hold at 0.25%, leaving markets to focus on its tone and on talk of negative rates in the future. Besides Tuesday's PMI data and German sentiment surveys, also due on Tuesday, investors will also be looking to U.S. consumer sentiment figures to gauge whether encouraging signs of recovery from May can be sustained.

A jump in net short bets on the U.S. dollar last week to their highest since 2018 suggests investors are positioned for the world's rapid economic recovery to continue apace - leaving plenty of room for surprises on the downside. At the same time, a slowdown in global central banks drawing on the U.S. Federal Reserve's emergency dollar funding lines could also provide dollar support.

While the reduction in central bank currency swaps, on one hand, suggests a return to normality, it also marks a pullback in one aspect of the Fed's enormous support for global markets. "It won't take much for the market to see this as a liquidity headwind," said Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne brokerage Pepperstone.

"And when we mix in rising concerns around a renewed COVID crisis then it may keep risk on the back foot this week."

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

ICMR installs sophisticated COVID-19 testing machine to ramp up tests in Patna

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mohammad Irfan says he's 'fine' after rumours of death on social media

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan has confirmed that hes fine after rumours of his death started circulating on social media. The pacer said that all the reports saying he had been in a car accident were fake and baseless.Some social media outl...

Sikh abducted in Afghanistan, Afghan American Sikhs seek India's support

By Reena Bhardwaj An Afghanistan Sikh was abducted from the Paktia province in Eastern Afghanistan four days ago, confirmed the Afghan Sikh community living in the United States.The man identified as Nidhan Singh, hails from Tsamkani distri...

Shikhar Dhawan, VVS Laxman condole demise of Rajinder Goel

India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Monday paid his tributes to the former first-class cricketer Rajinder Goel, who passed away yesterday at the age of 77 due to age-related health issues. Rest in peace Rajinder Goel Sir. My thoughts and prayers...

Motor racing-NASCAR to investigate after noose found in Wallace's garage

NASCAR has launched an investigation after a noose was found in a garage stall at Talladega belonging to Bubba Wallace, the only African-American competing in its top Cup series. Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020