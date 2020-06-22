Reboot & Gear Up With Exclusive Discounts on MSI's Laptops on Flipkart and Amazon

- Attractive discounts on Gaming and Content Creation series of laptops from 23rd - 28th June NEW DELHI, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a world leading gaming brand has announced great offers and huge discounts up to 28% on its product range. For an unrivaled gaming experience, consumer can get their hands on powerful gaming laptops with latest graphics such as Alpha 15, GF 63 and GL 65 along with stunning 'Content Creator' series such as the Prestige 14. The customers can avail discounts on leading e-commerce portals: Flipkart and Amazon. Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI said, "We have announced this offer with an intension to help our customers gain the benefits of our extraordinary product line-up. Our focus is always to provide an all-inclusive experience to our consumers through exciting deals and offering smart innovation, exceptional graphics and revolutionary features and designs that are appreciated by our consumers. Keeping customer interest at heart, MSI also included Prestige 14 in the line-up for customers to work more efficiently at home. In our endeavor to encourage the passion of budding gamers and digital community, this participation in the sale season remains a key factor to enhance our presence in the Indian market. We look forward to creating an exceptional experience for our consumers and attach new customers to our existing portfolio." The high-performance and utility-based laptops by MSI offer smart innovation, exceptional graphics and revolutionary features.

Offers on Flipkart.com include - Gaming Series Alpha 15 With discounts of up to 15%, the Alpha 15 which was initially for INR 83,194 will now be available for INR 69,990. With features such as Free Sync Technology, Cooler Boost 5 and 7nm Radeon RX 5500M, this laptop provides one of a kind gaming experience for AAA game titles such as Gear 5 and Ghost Reckon Breakpoint. Specs: Processor- AMD R7-3750H Display- 15.6" FHD (1920*1080), IPS-Level 120Hz 72%NTSC Thin Bezel, close to 100%Srgb Storage- DDR IV 16GB (2666 MHz) + 1 TB HDD/ 256 GB SSD OS- Windows10 Home Plus without ODD Graphics Card- Radeon RX 5500M, 4 GB Graphics GF63 Thin The GF63 Gaming laptop with the latest 16 series; perfect for the gamers who look for speed and efficiency, can also be availed on a discount of up to 28% on Flipkart.

Specs: Processor- 9th Gen Intel® Core i7-9750H, i5-9300H Display- 15.6-inch FHD Storage- 16 GB/1 TB HDD/256 GB SSD, 8 GB/512 GB SSD OS- Windows 10 Graphics Card- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, 6GB Graphics and GTX 1650 Max Q, 4GB Graphics respectively Content Creation Series MSI's Content Creation series delivers true-to-life images with a focus to unleash the creative potential across the country and transform the way content is created. For the love of art; created especially for the creator, the ultra-light, ultra-thin, MSI Prestige 14 equipped with NVIDIA® GeForce® graphics delivers better performance over integrated graphics and is ideal for photo editing, video re-mastering and even gaming. The same can be bought exclusively on Flipkart.com with discount of INR 10,000. The price of laptop which was initially INR 89,990 is now available at INR 79,990.

Specs: Processor- 10th Gen. Intel® Core i5 Display- 14" FHD (1920*1080), IPS-Level, close to 100% sRGB Storage- 8 GB/512 GB SSD OS- Windows 10 Graphics Card- NVIDIA Geforce MX250, 2GB Graphics, Offers on Amazon.in include - Gaming Series Alpha 15 (Per Key RGB Version) With discounts of up to 19%, the Alpha 15 which was initially for INR 99,990 will be now be available for INR 80,799. MSI has integrated all gamers' coveted functions into its gaming rigs, eliminating the tedious trial and error by themselves and pushing the performance beyond limits. Processor- AMD R7-3750H Display- 15.6" FHD (1920*1080), IPS-Level 144Hz 72%NTSC Thin Bezel, close to 100% sRGB Storage- DDR IV 16GB (2666MHz) + 512 NVMe SSD OS- Windows10 Home Plus without ODD Graphics Card- Radeon RX 5500M, 4 GB Graphics GL 65 Leopard MSI GL65 Leopard is the go-to budget option for GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and 9th Gen Intel Core i7 portable gaming laptop. The laptop is available with upto 15% discount on Amazon.in, currently priced at INR 84,990 instead of INR 99,990.

Processor- 9th Gen Intel® Core i7-9750H Display- 15.6" LCD (1920*1080 Full HD), IPS-Level 144Hz 72%NTSC Thin Bezel, close to 100% sRGB Storage- 8GB/512GB NVMe SSD OS- Windows10 Home Plus Graphics Card- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, 6GB Graphics