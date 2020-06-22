COVID 19 relief efforts by Asclepius Wellness Private Limited
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the entire world immensely. The preventive lockdown imposed by the Government of India has changed the life of every individual in the country.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 13:29 IST
New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the entire world immensely. The preventive lockdown imposed by the Government of India has changed the life of every individual in the country. While the lockdown is extremely necessary to control the pandemic, it has also led to a number of problems, especially for the underprivileged section of the society who live in a 'hand to mouth' situation throughout the year.
Millions of daily wage earners have lost their jobs and are struggling to fend for themselves and their families. The global outbreak of COVID-19 has affected more than 180 countries. The needs of our communities are evolving on a daily basis. In these testing times, Asclepius Wellness Private Limited, a leading Health Products Selling company founded by business professionals has come to the forefront. Sanjeev Kumar, Director - Asclepius Wellness Private Limited, has donated Rs. 25 lacs to the PM Cares COVID Relief Fund in order to help the needy on behalf of the company.
They have even donated protective kits with sanitizers, disposable gloves, masks, personal protection equipment, N 95 masks and cleaning detergent to the Corona Warriors as well as the underprivileged families in Delhi region This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
