Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt supports fair and safe workplaces as Kiwis get back to work

Iain Lees-Galloway says health and safety at work continue to be essential during the recovery and rebuild of New Zealand’s economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 22-06-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 14:15 IST
Govt supports fair and safe workplaces as Kiwis get back to work
Iain Lees-Galloway says health and safety at work continue to be essential during the recovery and rebuild of New Zealand’s economy. Image Credit: ANI

The Government is supporting fair and safe workplaces as more and more New Zealanders get back to work in Level 1.

We are investing in programmes to ensure employers and employees know their rights and obligations and at the same time we are supporting two new health and safety initiatives that will maintain the momentum to cut work-related harm, Workplace Relations and Safety say Minister Iain Lees-Galloway.

The programmes will provide:

Health and safety leadership by industry

Health and safety promotion and technical information

Employment Services support and contestable fund

"During Alert Levels 2, 3 and 4, we saw countless examples of businesses, workers and industry organisations stepping up and taking their health and safety responsibilities seriously. This has been critical in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

"We need to continue to be vigilant. To support ongoing efforts, we are investing in industry-led health and safety leadership groups; a WorkSafe campaign promoting safely getting back to work and providing technical health and safety advice to support businesses."

Iain Lees-Galloway says health and safety at work continue to be essential during the recovery and rebuild of New Zealand's economy.

"COVID-19 has affected many workers and workplaces, and as a result, the Employment NZ 0800 line has seen a 49 percent increase in the number of calls from the same time last year. We expect this demand will continue and are investing additional resources to support everyone that calls the line with queries.

"We are also establishing a $3 million contestable fund for business organisations, unions and community providers to access funding for initiatives that support workers and workplaces to manage employment impacts and position themselves for recovery following COVID-19."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

HIGHLIGHTS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Huge opportunities for businesses in railways: Goyal

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said huge opportunities are there for businesses in the sector as the ministry is willing to lease out traffic routes and parcel trains to them. He said the railways are now going to start 150 privat...

Mumbai: After 21 COVID-19 cases, Malabar Hill building sealed

A plush residential complex in Napean Sea Road in Mumbais Malabar Hill area has been sealed after 21 COVID-19 cases were reported from there in seven days, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said on Monday. He said 19 of the 21 p...

Global coronavirus outbreak far from over, Norway health minister says

The global coronavirus pandemic is far from over and international cooperation will be crucial in overcoming it, Norways health minister said on MondayThis outbreak is far from over. Norway will continue to work with others to come out of t...

Britain reels from latest terrorism-linked stabbing, American among dead

The English town of Reading held a minutes silence on Monday for the victims of a stabbing that killed three people including an American in the latest terrorism-linked attack.Three people were also hospitalised after a man wielding a five-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020