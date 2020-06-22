Left Menu
Development News Edition

DPE to oppose SA Airlink application on provisional liquidation

In a statement on Monday, the department said it was notified of a court application by SA Airlink aimed at interdicting the Business Rescue Practitioners (BRPs) from convening a creditors’ meeting to vote on a business rescue plan for SAA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 22-06-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 14:32 IST
DPE to oppose SA Airlink application on provisional liquidation
The DPE has not been cited as a respondent in the SA Airlink application. Image Credit: Flickr

The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) has expressed its intention to oppose an SA Airlink application, which seeks to place South African Airways (SAA) under provisional liquidation.

In a statement on Monday, the department said it was notified of a court application by SA Airlink aimed at interdicting the Business Rescue Practitioners (BRPs) from convening a creditors' meeting to vote on a business rescue plan for SAA.

The DPE has not been cited as a respondent in the SA Airlink application.

"The department is also aware of plans by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) and the South African Airways Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) to interdict the creditor's meeting through the courts," the department said.

It said SA Airlink contends that there is no reasonable prospect of rescuing SAA.

"As we approach the final week to either endorse or reject the business rescue plan by the BRPs, it is disturbing that a competitor of SAA, which is 100% privately owned, as well as two labour unions, who should be acting in the best interest of their members, are seeking to destroy SAA by forcing a liquidation through the courts. The question is, why? Is this really in the interest of SAA workers or the fiscus?" the department questioned.

The BRPs have scheduled a creditors' meeting for 25 June 2020 to vote on the business rescue plan. Should NUMSA and SACCA launch an application to stop the creditors' meeting, DPE will oppose the application.

Government, as the sole shareholder of SAA, supports the business rescue plan where it results in a viable, sustainable and competitive airline that provides integrated domestic, regional and international flight services.

It further supports the provisions of the Companies Act, which prescribes that the primary function of a business rescue process is to develop and implement a rescue plan, with the view of fundamentally restructuring the business affairs and other liabilities of a company in distress, in a manner which maximises the likelihood for it to continue to exist on a solvent basis.

For this reason, said the department, the government has made funds available to the BRPs to the tune of R5.5 billion to augment the revenue of SAA, so as to develop a detailed business rescue plan, to consult with creditors, other affected stakeholders like employees, the shareholder and the board and management of the company under business rescue.

"Government is committed to supporting a competitive, viable and sustainable national airline and wishes to engage constructively towards the national interest objective of such an airline in a constrained fiscal environment, taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this situation," DPE said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

HIGHLIGHTS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

South Korea is in the midst of a second wave of coronavirus infections, health authorities said. Brazil officially passed 50,000 coronavirus deaths. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More than 8.98 million people have been reported to be infected by th...

Huge opportunities for businesses in railways: Goyal

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said huge opportunities are there for businesses in the sector as the ministry is willing to lease out traffic routes and parcel trains to them. He said the railways are now going to start 150 privat...

Mumbai: After 21 COVID-19 cases, Malabar Hill building sealed

A plush residential complex in Napean Sea Road in Mumbais Malabar Hill area has been sealed after 21 COVID-19 cases were reported from there in seven days, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said on Monday. He said 19 of the 21 p...

Global coronavirus outbreak far from over, Norway health minister says

The global coronavirus pandemic is far from over and international cooperation will be crucial in overcoming it, Norways health minister said on MondayThis outbreak is far from over. Norway will continue to work with others to come out of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020