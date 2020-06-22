Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks fall as second virus wave fears build

Fears of a second wave has also spurred safe-haven demand for gold on Monday. The South African rand edged lower against the dollar ahead of the country's revised budget later this week, which comes almost three months after government announced a 500 billion rand ($28.78 billion) stimulus package leaning heavily on new borrowing.

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 14:49 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks fall as second virus wave fears build
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Emerging market stocks started the week on the softer footing on Monday after the World Health Organization reported a record global increase in COVID-19 cases, while South Africa's rand weakened ahead of a local emergency budget later this week. Fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections pushed the MSCI's index of emerging market stocks 0.1% lower. The index had risen 1.5% in the previous week.

Most eastern and central European indexes led declines, with Romanian stocks falling 1% as Germany's coronavirus reproduction rate jumped to 2.88, a rate showing infections are rising above the level needed to contain the disease over the longer term. New U.S. cases on Saturday hit the highest since early May, while the WHO reported on Sunday total cases rose by 183,020 in a 24-hour period. Fears of a second wave have also spurred safe-haven demand for gold on Monday.

The South African rand edged lower against the dollar ahead of the country's revised budget later this week, which comes almost three months after the government announced a 500 billion rand ($28.78 billion) stimulus package leaning heavily on new borrowing. The Russian rouble firmed marginally as relatively strong oil prices supported the currency, while stocks fell 0.7%. Russia's central bank slashed interest rates to the lowest level since the collapse of the Soviet Union on Friday.

"The FX market has a similar lean today as the one exhibited last week where traders stayed for the most part in a cautionary 'wait and see mode' as the virus case counts sprung higher stateside," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at AxiCorp. Investors have been optimistic about a post-coronavirus economic recovery fuelled by actions taken by major central banks. But emerging market stocks have stuck to a holding pattern for nearly two months now after rallying sharply in April from March-lows.

Turkish stocks jumped 1.4%, with financials leading the charge as state lender Halkbank surged 7% after U.S. federal chief prosecutor Geoffrey Berman, who oversaw a court case against the bank, stepped down over the weekend. The Turkish lira dipped. Data showed Turkey's consumer confidence index edged up in June from the previous month, still remaining deep in pessimistic territory.

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

HIGHLIGHTS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

South Korea is in the midst of a second wave of coronavirus infections, health authorities said. Brazil officially passed 50,000 coronavirus deaths. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More than 8.98 million people have been reported to be infected by th...

Huge opportunities for businesses in railways: Goyal

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said huge opportunities are there for businesses in the sector as the ministry is willing to lease out traffic routes and parcel trains to them. He said the railways are now going to start 150 privat...

Mumbai: After 21 COVID-19 cases, Malabar Hill building sealed

A plush residential complex in Napean Sea Road in Mumbais Malabar Hill area has been sealed after 21 COVID-19 cases were reported from there in seven days, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said on Monday. He said 19 of the 21 p...

Global coronavirus outbreak far from over, Norway health minister says

The global coronavirus pandemic is far from over and international cooperation will be crucial in overcoming it, Norways health minister said on MondayThis outbreak is far from over. Norway will continue to work with others to come out of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020