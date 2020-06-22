Reckitt Benckiser donates 30K litres of Lizol, Harpic to North Delhi Municipal Corp

Left Menu
Consumer health and hygiene company Reckitt Benckiser Group on Monday donated 30,000 litres of Lizol and Harpic to North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) for disinfection purposes amid rise in COVID-19 cases.

Consumer health and hygiene company Reckitt Benckiser Group on Monday donated 30,000 litres of Lizol and Harpic to North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) for disinfection purposes amid rise in COVID-19 cases. The company aims to donate total one million litres of Lizol and Harpic to help states fight the crisis, especially in public health institutions, the company said in a statement.

Besides Delhi, the company plans to donate this week to Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, while other states will be covered during the next month, it said. According to Reckitt Benckiser, NDMC has been actively disinfecting containment zones, COVID-19 care centres and hospitals, quarantine centres and other infected areas.

Through this alliance, the company is looking at supporting NDMC by providing them with quality products to disinfect high-risk areas in the capital, it added. Reckitt Benckiser South Asia Senior Vice-President (Hygiene) Narasimhan Eswar said, "We wanted to extend our support to healthcare institutions and workers who are going extra mile to keep our fellow Indians safe and that's why we have decided to donate our trusted brands Lizol and Harpic for disinfection." The partnership will empower the institutions and frontline workers help break the chain of infection and keep themselves and others safe, he added.

NDMC Deputy Commissioner (Remunerative Project Cell) Ira Singhal thanked the company for the generous donation..

