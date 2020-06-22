Colin Shah appointed new chairman of GJEPC

Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), under the aegis of the Commerce Ministry, on Monday announced the appointment of Colin Shah as Chairman of the apex trade body for the sector. Further, Vipul Shah has been named Vice Chairman of GJEPC, according to the trade body statement

Colin Shah, being the current Vice Chairman of GJEPC, takes charge after completion of the term of the present Chairman Pramod Agrawal on Tuesday, it said. The new management will have a tenure of two years till 2022.