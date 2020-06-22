Left Menu
BSE launches almond futures contract

Although, the size of the almond market is small compared to other commodities, BSE has received lot of queries from traders, importers and consumers."  Considering, it the first of its kind almond contract anywhere in the world, Patil said the exchange is anticipating global interest. BSE said it is confident that wide dissemination of almond prices on its platform will be used as reference for physical market transactions.

Leading stock exchange BSE on Monday launched the almond futures contract after receiving regulatory approval from capital markets watchdog Sebi. This is the world's only available derivatives contract for trading in almonds, BSE said in a statement.

The contract trading unit is 1,000 kgs and the maximum order size is 20,000 kgs, delivery units are 1,000 kg deliverable at Navi Mumbai. The almond contracts will take the reference rate of Navi Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC). “For the first time, almonds will be priced on a forward looking, market driven basis based on the BSE almond futures, offering stakeholders greater transparency and certainty. The launch of this unique and innovative contract marks momentous progress within the global agri commodity market," the exchange's the MD and CEO Ashish kumar Chauhan said.

Sameer Patil, CBO of BSE said, "with the launch of almond contracts, we look forward to gain wider participation and add new vibrancy to our commodity derivatives platform. Although, the size of the almond market is small compared to other commodities, BSE has received lot of queries from traders, importers and consumers."  Considering, it the first of its kind almond contract anywhere in the world, Patil said the exchange is anticipating global interest.  BSE said it is confident that wide dissemination of almond prices on its platform will be used as reference for physical market transactions. The exchange is also expanding ties with various physical market participants for strengthening of warehouses and other support infrastructure, which is essential for grading, sorting and quality certification, etc.

The exchange said it is still reaching out to participants and spreading awareness of the benefits of these products and looks forward to a wide participation in the future. PTI SP  Md RUJ RUJ.

