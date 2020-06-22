Left Menu
Development News Edition

FPI Minister launches Food Processing Edition of Exclusive Investment Forum

Invest India has designed this form of unique sectoral series to conduct detailed conversations between global industry leaders and key decision-makers from the highest levels of the Union & State Governments of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 18:36 IST
FPI Minister launches Food Processing Edition of Exclusive Investment Forum
Union Minister said that due to the COVID pandemic, the sector has seen unique challenges and has been playing a very important role in ensuring that the lockdown was successful. Image Credit: Twitter(@investindia)

Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Union FPI Minister launched the Food Processing Edition of the Exclusive Investment Forum by Invest India, the National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency of the Government of India today.

Invest India has designed this form of unique sectoral series to conduct detailed conversations between global industry leaders and key decision-makers from the highest levels of the Union & State Governments of India. The forum witnessed participation from the senior-most policymakers from Union Government and 6 State Governments – Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. 180 companies from 18 countries also participated in the forum.

Union Minister said that due to the COVID pandemic, the sector has seen unique challenges and has been playing a very important role in ensuring that the lockdown was successful. A few challenges that are currently being faced are those related to global trade which has seen a dip along with the dip in domestic demand.

Smt. Badal opined that these challenges are leading to opening up of new opportunities such as this exclusive forum which has made it possible for over 180 investors, 6 state governments and the Central government to be at the same place at the same time.

Union Minister further explained all participants about the myriad opportunities available in the Indian food processing sector and informed that many MoFPI funded projects have also been getting new orders from new geographies recently. With the focus on the importance of nutritional food, people know that Indian metabolism has managed to handle COVID better than many other countries. Superfoods in India need to be highlighted to the western world. Additionally, the Ready to Eat segment is a low hanging fruit where global retailers can look at keeping Indian food in their stores.

Union Minister informed the participants about Government's decision of forming Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS)' and 'Project Development Cell' (PDC) in Ministries / Departments for attracting and supporting domestic as well as foreign investments. Participants were apprised of the establishment of dedicated Investment Facilitation Cell of MoFPI at Invest India for handholding both domestic and foreign investors for doing business in India.

Union Minister concluded by saying that the ministry would support all states to pick up on the 'go vocal for local' thought. As companies are moving away from countries they were importing from, it is time that the State and Centre come together in facilitating these companies in structure and efficient manner. MoS, FPI, Sh. Rameswar Teli said that as India reopens for business, the Central and States governments are making strong policy decisions to help investors take advantage of growth opportunities in the country. Critical aspects for investment decisions ranging from policy incentives, industrial zones, infrastructure capabilities, to special investor facilitation services were also discussed at the Forum so as to make India the next Global Investment hub.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Beijing can screen almost 1 million people daily; Indonesia reports 862 new COVID infections and more

Police protests upend Democratic Senate contest in Kentucky

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Health News Roundup:  French coronavirus deaths rise by 19 to 29,633; India reports record rise in coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

IAEA receives €1.5m pledges for initiative to close gender gap in nuclear field

The International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA has so far received pledges totalling over 1.5 million in extrabudgetary funding for the Marie Skodowska-Curie Fellowship Programme, a new initiative to encourage women from around the world to pu...

Gilead to test inhaled version of remdesivir on COVID-19 patients in August

Gilead Sciences Inc said on Monday that it plans to begin clinical trials of an inhaled version of its antiviral treatment remdesivir for COVID-19 patients in August.The drug is currently used intravenously and an inhaled formulation would ...

One Black Frenchman's quest for justice against police brutality

Boubacar Drame had been helping a mother find her lost daughter in a working class Paris suburb before three police officers approached. One spoke a few words, a second took the 31-year-old Black man to the ground and kneeled across his thr...

US Domestic News Roundup: Britain reels from latest terrorism-linked stabbing, American among dead; Police probing second reported shooting in Seattle protest zone and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.New York police officer suspended after apparent chokehold incident caught on videoA New York police officer was suspended on Sunday after a video posted online appeared to show him ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020