Left Menu
Development News Edition

Panasonic aims to double market share to over 5% in refrigerator segment this fiscal

The company is expanding its portfolio in the refrigerator segment by adding SKUs (stock-keeping units) with advance features such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of things (IoT) to cater to the evolving consumer lifestyle and the growing preference for smart appliances with affordable pricing. In this regard, Panasonic India, a subsidiary of Japan-based Panasonic Corporation, on Monday introduced AI-enabled refrigerator range powered by six-speed inverter compressor and 'Econavi' intelligent sensors, which detect unconscious waste of energy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 19:10 IST
Panasonic aims to double market share to over 5% in refrigerator segment this fiscal

Consumer electronics major Panasonic India is looking at doubling its market share in the refrigerator segment to over 5 per cent by the end of this fiscal year, a company official has said. The company is expanding its portfolio in the refrigerator segment by adding SKUs (stock-keeping units) with advance features such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of things (IoT) to cater to the evolving consumer lifestyle and the growing preference for smart appliances with affordable pricing.

In this regard, Panasonic India, a subsidiary of Japan-based Panasonic Corporation, on Monday introduced AI-enabled refrigerator range powered by six-speed inverter compressor and 'Econavi' intelligent sensors, which detect unconscious waste of energy. "With the refrigerator household penetration of only 40 per cent, there is a huge opportunity to tap in the Indian market. With the AI-enabled series, we are targeting a market share of 5 per cent by the end of FY20-21," said Harshal Soman, Panasonic India Head, Home Appliances Business.

The Indian market for refrigerators is estimated to be around 12 million units in which 9 million is direct cool and rest 3 million is frost-free models. Panasonic's current market share in the refrigerator segment is around 2.6 per cent.  "We expect to double it in this fiscal,” he said adding "the growth driver would be the different SKUs which we are going to introduce in different capacity". The company plans to bring some new models of refrigerator on the IoT platform this year.

The new AI range refrigerators are manufactured at its Jhajjar, Haryana-based plant.  According to the company, AI has ushered in a new era in the home appliances segment and changed the way consumers are relying on their appliances. "Catering to this need for enhanced product experience, we are continuously reinventing and strengthening our home appliance portfolio with advance AI technology such as 'Econavi' and inverter features,” he said.

The company plans to promote its AI refrigerator range through a digital campaign covering social media platforms such as LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube..

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Only seriously ill coronavirus patients to be admitted in COVID hospitals: K'taka Deputy CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Monday said that serious symptomatic patients would be kept in COVID-19 hospitals and the asymptomatic patients would be kept in COVID care centres. Serious symptomatic patients will ...

Austria breaks ground on Holocaust memorial in Vienna

Austria broke ground Monday on a new memorial to the countrys 65,000 Jews killed during the Nazi era. The Memorial to the Jewish Children, Women, and Men of Austria who were Murdered in the Shoah being erected in Viennas central Ostarrichi ...

U.S. Senate, House steer toward first votes on competing police reform bills

The Republican-led U.S. Senate and Democratic-led House of Representatives will vote this week on separate bills aimed at addressing police misconduct following George Floyds death in police custody, but neither measure is likely to become ...

Global coronavirus cases top 9 million as outbreak surges in Brazil, India

Global cases of the novel coronavirus surpassed 9 million on Monday, as Brazil and India grappled with a surge in infections, and the United States, China and other hard-hit countries reported new outbreaks, according to a Reuters tally.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020