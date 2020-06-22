Left Menu
11 Singapore companies express interest to invest in Assam

The companies expressed their interest to invest in areas like food processing, hospitality sector, infrastructure development, industrial town development, start-ups, airline catering, skill training, organic farming and marketing, said a government release. Highlighting Assams locational advantage as the gateway to South East Asian region, Patowary said that the state offers the perfect launch pad for marketing of goods, products and services encompassing 80 million population in the South East Asian Region.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 22-06-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 21:23 IST
11 Singapore companies express interest to invest in Assam

Eleven Singapore-based companies have expressed their interest to invest in Assam during an interaction with state Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Monday. The companies expressed their interest to invest in areas like food processing, hospitality sector, infrastructure development, industrial town development, start-ups, airline catering, skill training, organic farming and marketing, said a government release.

Highlighting Assams locational advantage as the gateway to South East Asian region, Patowary said that the state offers the perfect launch pad for marketing of goods, products and services encompassing 80 million population in the South East Asian Region. "Singapore can be a model for accelerated growth in industry, trade and commerce and education sectors in the state", said Patowary during the interaction through the webinar here.

He said that Assam Government has tied up ITE Education Service, Singapore for setting up of a Skill University at a cost of Rs 850 crores at Darrang in Assam. The webinar was co-ordinated and facilitated by Enterprise Singapore, a board under the Ministry of Trade and Industry in the SE Asian country, and Invest India.

Participants in the webinar included representatives from companies including Advanced Produce Centre Development Pvt Ltd (APC), Agrocorp, Capita Land (Ascott), Nanyang Polytechnic, Skill SG Venture (SSGV), ALLIN Technologies, etc, the release said. Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna who also attended the webinar stating historical legacy, policy framework, locational advantage and robust infrastructure are prerequisites for any investment cited the instances of the 150 year old glorious tea industry and Asias first refinery at Digboi.

Krishna deliberated on the states key economic components like oil and natural gas, energy, food processing, agriculture and highlighted the compound annual growth rate of 12 per cent of Assam in the last five years. Commissioner and Secretary of Industries and Commerce Department Dr K K Dwivedi made a brief presentation highlighting the potentialities and opportunities of industry and business in Assam.

