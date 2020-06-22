Left Menu
Development News Edition

India will transform into middle-income economy by 2030: Niti Aayog vice chairman

New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Monday said India will transform into a middle-income country from a lower middle-income economy by 2030. The Niti Aayog vice chairman noted that the government is working on saving lives and livelihoods. "We will be on our way to economic transformation from a lower middle-income economy to a middle-income economy in this decade by 2030," he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 21:56 IST
India will transform into middle-income economy by 2030: Niti Aayog vice chairman

New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Monday said India will transform into a middle-income country from a lower middle-income economy by 2030. Kumar also said that India will witness a recovery in investment cycle by April 2021 and beef up efforts on trade front as well. On the coronavirus situation in the country, he said it is unfair to compare India's dealing of the COVID-19 pandemic with Western countries as resources and priorities are not the same.

Speaking at an online event by CII, Kumar said "major programmes are focusing on health and welfare of those who are at the bottom of the pyramid and next (focus is) on the industry and business, reducing liquidity constraint and insolvency especially for MSMEs". The Niti Aayog vice chairman noted that the government is working on saving lives and livelihoods.

"We will be on our way to economic transformation from a lower middle-income economy to a middle-income economy in this decade by 2030," he added. "I am sure that India will reach recovery in the investment cycle by April 2021. India will make strong efforts to improve its trade at the global level," Kumar said.

Also participating at the event, BLP Group India President and CEO Tejpreet S Chopra said companies that can adapt and adopt new technologies will move faster to normalcy. A lot of companies are using this time to innovate so that they can come out stronger after the crisis, he added. Hero Enterprise Chairman Sunil Kant Munjal exuded confidence that businesses will definitely come out of the crises, and said they need to communicate well by sharing experiences and best practices.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spike in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru: CM directs strict enforcement of lockdown measures

Concerned over increase in COVID-19 cases in the city, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday directed officials to implement lockdown measures strictly till June 30 in the clusters which have reported more number of infections....

European shares hit by renewed virus fears

European shares closed at a near one-week low on Monday as signs of a resurgence in coronavirus cases in Germany and elsewhere unnerved investors who were hoping for a swift economic recovery from the crisis.After switching between gains an...

JioFiber users complain of service outage on Twitter; co says issue faced in northern parts

Several JioFiber users took to Twitter on Monday to complain about broadband service outage, in select locations. Jio said that some JioFiber customers had experienced service issues in certain cities of northern India.Down detector, which ...

COVID-19: WB govt convenes all-party meet, Mamata dials oppn leaders

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has convened an all-party meeting on Wednesday to discuss the situation in the state in view of the coronavirus pandemic, a senior minister said. Banerjee called up BJP state president Dilip Ghosh,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020