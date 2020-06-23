Mumbai-Bhopal flight develops snag in gear while landing

Left Menu
The Mumbai-Bhopal flight AI-637 made a safe landing, he said, adding that there was no emergency landing. The incident delayed the onward flight to Hyderabad and another to Mumbai by over two-and-a-half hours, the official said. The flight left for Hyderabad with 45 passengers while the Mumbai flight took off at 9.40 PM, he said.

An Air India flight on Monday evening developed a technical snag in the gear while landing at Raja Bhoj airport here, an airline official said. The Mumbai-Bhopal flight AI-637 made a safe landing, he said, adding that there was no emergency landing.

The incident delayed the onward flight to Hyderabad and another to Mumbai by over two-and-a-half hours, the official said. The flight left for Hyderabad with 45 passengers while the Mumbai flight took off at 9.40 PM, he said.

