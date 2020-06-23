Mumbai-Bhopal flight develops snag in gear while landing

An Air India flight on Monday evening developed a technical snag in the gear while landing at Raja Bhoj airport here, an airline official said. The Mumbai-Bhopal flight AI-637 made a safe landing, he said, adding that there was no emergency landing.

The incident delayed the onward flight to Hyderabad and another to Mumbai by over two-and-a-half hours, the official said. The flight left for Hyderabad with 45 passengers while the Mumbai flight took off at 9.40 PM, he said.