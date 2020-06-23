Left Menu
Development News Edition

AVIRO and HeiQ to launch first anti-COVID-19 clothing to minimise transmission

The range includes t-shirts, polo shirts, and reusable face masks all treated with HeiQ’s new technology HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 23-06-2020 08:55 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 08:55 IST
AVIRO and HeiQ to launch first anti-COVID-19 clothing to minimise transmission
AVIRO founder Jamie Hunt has over 20 years’ experience in the clothing industry and is the co-founder of global sports brand 2XU. Image Credit: ANI

Kiwi brand AVIRO has combined forces with Swiss textiles technology company HeiQ to launch the first lifestyle clothing range designed to minimise the transmission of pathogens on fabric, including coronavirus and influenza. The range includes t-shirts, polo shirts, and reusable face masks all treated with HeiQ's new technology HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03.

HeiQ Viroblock is among the first textile technologies in the world to be proven effective against SARS-CoV-2 in the laboratory[1]. The results indicated a 99.9% reduction of the COVID-19 causing virus. HeiQ Viroblock has been tested against a broad set of bacteria and enveloped viruses and uses a unique combination of silver and vesicle technologies to destroy the membrane of viruses that it comes into contact with.

AVIRO founder Jamie Hunt has over 20 years' experience in the clothing industry and is the co-founder of global sports brand 2XU. Jamie worked closely with the HeiQ team to develop a fabric that HeiQ's Viroblock would effectively adhere to. With years of experience developing fabrics with heating and cooling yarns to antibacterial applications, it was a natural progression for Jamie to start looking at antiviral clothing.

Jamie, said, "When COVID-19 hit I had plenty of time to think about how I could use my experience to help. At the same time my daughter, who is in her last year of nursing school, went to work as a healthcare assistant during the lockdown. She was working in a rest home where there had been a confirmed case of COVID-19. At the end of a long day, she would come home through the back door of the house, put her clothes straight into the wash and then get in the shower, before anything else. It made me think about how bacteria and viruses can travel on clothing and I realised as part of the 'new normal' there was also a need for everyday garments that could help reduce this risk. "

Jamie had an existing relationship with HeiQ and reached out to them about their new HeiQ Viroblock. From there Jaime used his experience and a network of technical partners to research which fibres and weaves would work most effectively for the technology to adhere to. AVIRO has passed HeiQ's rigorous testing with Swiss lab Microbe Investigations AG (mis), and are in the process of undergoing more testing to further validate themselves as leaders in destroying pathogens on clothing.

The clothing ranges in price from $60 NZD (for two reusable masks) to $85 NZD for the short sleeve polo – providing an affordable option for people and that additional peace of mind.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM lauds 2 COVID-19 positive nurses who appeared for exam from quarantine facility

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday saluted the spirit of two nurses from Patialas Rajindra Hospital, who despite testing positive for COVID-19, requested to appear for their exam from the isolation ward. Salute the spi...

Protesters fail to bring down Andrew Jackson statue near White House

Protesters tried tearing down a statue of Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, in a park near the White House on Monday, scrawling killer scum on its pedestal and pulling at ropes tied to the monument before police in...

White House adviser Navarro walks back on comments China trade deal 'over'

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Monday the trade deal with China continues in place, walking back on his earlier remarks that the pact was over, stoking volatility in markets already frazzled by the coronavirus pandemic. Nav...

Sunder Pichai disappointed by Trump's immigration proclamation

Google CEO Sunder Pichai has expressed disappointment over the proclamation issued by US President Donald Trump to temporarily suspend foreign work visas, including the H-1B, and said he would stand with immigrants and work to expand opport...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020