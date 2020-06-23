Left Menu
U.S. plans to slap tariffs on aluminum imports from Canada - Bloomberg News

The United States is planning to re-impose tariffs on aluminum imports from Canada, Bloomberg reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-06-23/u-s-set-to-announce-aluminum-tariffs-on-canada-by-end-of-week?sref=C6LRZopg late on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. If Canada declines to impose export restrictions, the United States will announce on Friday the re-imposition of 10% tariffs on aluminum from the country, the report said.

The United States is planning to re-impose tariffs on aluminum imports from Canada, Bloomberg reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-06-23/u-s-set-to-announce-aluminum-tariffs-on-canada-by-end-of-week?sref=C6LRZopg late on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

If Canada declines to impose export restrictions, the United States will announce on Friday the re-imposition of 10% tariffs on aluminum from the country, the report said. The tariffs would then be implemented by July 1, the report added, which is also when a new U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement is expected to take effect.

Some industries, including automakers, had been asking for a delayed implementation of the agreement due to the difficulties they are facing amid the coronavirus pandemic. The USMCA replaces the 26-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement between the three economies.

The office of the United States Trade Representative did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on aluminum tariffs outside regular business hours. Earlier in the day, the U.S. Supreme Court turned away a challenge to President Donald Trump's tariffs on imported steel brought by an industry group that had argued that a key part of the law under which he imposed the duties violates the U.S. Constitution.

Trump signed a proclamation this year increasing tariffs on derivative steel products by an additional 25% and on derivative aluminum products by an additional 10%, from which countries including Canada and Mexico were exempted.

