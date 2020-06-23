Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks climb after volatile trade on U.S.-China trade confusion

Asian equity markets bounced on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S.-China trade pact was "fully intact", clarifying earlier confusing statements from the White House over the fate of the deal. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan rose 0.72% to 517.1 points after earlier going as low as 509.9.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 11:44 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks climb after volatile trade on U.S.-China trade confusion

Asian equity markets bounced on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S.-China trade pact was "fully intact", clarifying earlier confusing statements from the White House over the fate of the deal.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan rose 0.72% to 517.1 points after earlier going as low as 509.9. Chinese shares regained lost ground too, with the blue-chip index last up 0.38%. Jitters emerged early in the Asian day after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said the trade deal with China was "over", linking the breakdown in part to Washington's anger over Beijing not sounding the alarm earlier about the coronavirus outbreak.

The statement prompted a selloff across equities markets but sentiment quickly recovered when Navarro, an outspoken critic of China, said his remarks had been taken out of context. Trump also soothed nerves when he tweeted: "China trade deal is fully intact. Hopefully they will continue to live up to the terms of the agreement."

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng rose about 1% in early afternoon trade, South Korea's KOSPI index added 0.54% and Japan's Nikkei jumped 0.8%. Asian stocks have rallied hard since hitting a low in March amid worries about the jolt to the global economy from the coronavirus-driven shutdown.

Ord Minnett investment advisor John Milroy said equity market sentiment was positive despite ongoing bursts of volatility across regional markets. "It's worth nothing our clients here have been net buyers since the depths of market despair," Milroy told Reuters from Sydney. "I should think any pullback would be a catalyst for that pattern to resume, the conversations that I am having with clients is all about what to buy not what to sell."

Safe-haven gold, which initially rose on Navarro's remarks, sold off on the clarification, while risk sensitive currencies staged a recovery. "The saving grace for markets is liquidity, which is in abundance and will offer a backstop as the bulls and bears stage a tussle and cause market volatility," said Vasu Menon, Singapore-based senior investment strategist at OCBC Bank Wealth Management.

Menon expects U.S.-China tensions to escalate in the run-up to the U.S. elections. "So expect markets to be very bumpy in second half of this year because of the double whammy from COVID-19 and U.S.-China tensions."

China on Tuesday reported 22 new coronavirus cases, of which 13 were located in the capital, and the city's government has started to restrict people from moving to help contain the outbreak. New infections have spiked in Latin America, Brazil in particular, while New York City, the epicentre of the U.S. outbreak, eased restrictions after 100 days of lockdown.

In the Asian afternoon trading session, the safe-haven yen slipped against the dollar to 107.13, while the euro was a shade higher at $1.1266. The risk sensitive Australian dollar was up 0.1% at $0.6910. Its kiwi counterpart was marginally weaker at $0.6472.

In commodities, U.S. crude fell 0.22%, or 13 cents, to $40.64 a barrel, while Brent was down 13 cents at $43.07. As investors piled on equities, spot gold was relatively flat at $1,754.52 an ounce after trading down by up to 0.2%.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Coronavirus cases are soaring in several major countries at the same time, with worrying increases in Latin America, especially Brazil, the World Health Organization WHO said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More than 9.1 million people have been rep...

At least 15 dead in southern Mexico wind-farm feud killings

A longstanding feud over a wind-power project has boiled over into grisly violence, after at least 15 people were bludgeoned to death with stones and cement blocks, and some bodies were partly burned. The government of the Pacific coast com...

COVID cases in shelter home: NCPCR asks UP govt to ensure proper treatment of 57 girls

The apex child rights body, NCPCR, has asked the UP government to ensure proper treatment and protection of 57 girls who tested positive for the coronavirus infection at a government-run shelter home in Kanpur. In a statement, the National ...

People testing COVID positive through rapid antigen method will be examined on site: SOP

People who test COVID-19 positive by the rapid antigen method will be examined by a medical officer at the testing site to assess the severity of illness, according to a Standard Operating Procedure SOP issued by the Delhi Health Department...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020