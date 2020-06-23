China shares end higher as Trump reassures on trade deal

Left Menu
Chinese shares ended higher on Tuesday, as investors were reassured by U.S. President Donald Trump's assertion that the trade deal between China and the United States remains in place.

Chinese shares ended higher on Tuesday, as investors were reassured by U.S. President Donald Trump's assertion that the trade deal between China and the United States remains in place.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.18% at 2,970.62.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.48%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.16% and the real estate index down 0.55%.

** Both indexes fell in early trade after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Fox News that the trade deal between Washington and Beijing was "over".

** But after his comments stoked market volatility, Navarro said the trade deal with China "continues in place", while U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet the deal with China was "fully intact".

** The CSI300 healthcare sub-index jumped 2%, lifted by shares of Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products, which gained 4.88% after the company received approval to start human trials of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by a unit.

** China reported 22 new coronavirus cases for June 22, 13 of which were in the capital Beijing, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

** The smaller Shenzhen index gained 0.56% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.672%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.75%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed 0.5% higher.

** At 07:04 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 7.0742 per U.S. dollar, 0.09% weaker than the previous close of 7.0678.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 2.6% and the CSI300 has risen 0.6%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 11%. Shanghai stocks have risen 4.15% this month.

