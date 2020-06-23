Left Menu
Development News Edition

GeM makes it mandatory for sellers to enter Country of Origin while registering

GeM has taken this significant step to promote ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 14:25 IST
GeM makes it mandatory for sellers to enter Country of Origin while registering
GeM has also enabled a provision for an indication of the percentage of local content in products. Image Credit: Twitter(@PiyushGoyal)

Government e-Marketplace (GeM), a Special Purpose Vehicle under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has made it mandatory for sellers to enter the Country of Origin while registering all new products on GeM. Further, sellers, who had already uploaded their products before the introduction of this new feature on GeM, are being reminded regularly to update the Country of Origin, with a warning that their products shall be removed from GeM if they fail to update the same. GeM has taken this significant step to promote 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

GeM has also enabled a provision for an indication of the percentage of local content in products. With this new feature, now, the Country of Origin as well as the local content percentage are visible in the marketplace for all items. More importantly, the 'Make in India' filter has now been enabled on the portal. Buyers can choose to buy only those products that meet the minimum 50% local content criteria. In case of Bids, Buyers can now reserve any bid for Class I Local suppliers (Local Content > 50%). For those Bids below INR 200 crore, only Class I and Class II Local Suppliers (Local content > 50% and > 20% respectively) are eligible to bid, with Class I supplier getting purchase preference. Some Snapshots of the Local Content Features on the GeM Portal are shown in Annexure.

Since its inception, GeM is continuously working towards promotion of 'Make in India' initiative. The Marketplace has facilitated the entry of small local sellers in Public Procurement while implementing 'Make in India' and MSE Purchase Preference Policies of the Government in the true sense. The geM is enabling quick, efficient, transparent and cost-effective procurement, especially in this hour of need when government organizations require products and services urgently to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The purchases through GeM by Government users have been authorised and made mandatory by the Ministry of Finance by adding a new Rule No. 149 in the General Financial Rules, 2017.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Personal beauty services free to operate under strict conditions

Its goodbye to bad hair days as salons and many other personal beauty services are now free to operate, under strict conditions.The Minister of Small Business Development, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has given the green light for formal and infor...

Honda starts production of 5th generation City in Greater Noida

Honda Cars India Ltd HCIL on Tuesday said the company has started production of its upcoming 5th generation Honda City model that will be launched next month. The car is being manufactured at the companys Greater Noida plant in Uttar Prades...

Kyrgyz ex-president sentenced to 11 years in prison

A court in Kyrgyzstan sentenced former president Almazbek Atambayev to 11 years and two months in prison on Tuesday on corruption charges, which he denies.The court found Atambayev guilty of ordering a convicted criminal released from priso...

Zambia approves $438 million COVID-19 economic stimulus package

Zambias cabinet approved a 8 billion kwacha 439 million economic stimulus package financed through a COVID-19 bond in an effort to alleviate the pandemics impact, the presidency said on Tuesday. Zambia, Africas second largest copper produce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020