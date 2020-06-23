Left Menu
Five Star unveils two flagship stores in Delhi NCR region

Five Star, Charoen Pokphand foods PCL brand, established in 1985 in Thailand is on a major expansion drive. The quick-service restaurant (QSR) is launching two flagship outlets in Gurugram and Ghaziabad which are Company Owned Company Operated.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 16:08 IST
Five Star unveils two flagship stores in Delhi NCR region
Hot n Smokey. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Five Star, Charoen Pokphand foods PCL brand, established in 1985 in Thailand is on a major expansion drive. The quick-service restaurant (QSR) is launching two flagship outlets in Gurugram and Ghaziabad which are Company Owned Company Operated. Five Star aims to build up a franchise business with its branches in Delhi NCR via Franchisee Owned Franchisee Operated (FOFO) model. This is a reflection of the brand's promise to be the go-to restaurant for the Indian customer amid COVID-19.

The restaurant's journey in India began in 2012 with its first outlet in Bangalore and today it is present in more than 320 locations across Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai. Five Star Chicken manages end-to-end system of the supply chain right from the farm and processing units to distribution in outlets resulting in high quality and affordable food - making Five Star a true "Farm-To-Fork" QSR Chain. All of the products are 100 per cent Antibiotics Free as the flow of food - right from hatching of eggs. The parent company, CP Foods has a 100 years old history and has been in India for the last 30 years. They are pioneers of chicken feed and chicken farming worldwide. Hence, with Five Star Chicken the group can guarantee Great Taste, Great Quality and Great Value for Money for the end consumer. The group is expanding its presence rapidly along more segments of the food industry supply chain in India to harness the opportunities brought by these disruptions.

"Five Star Chicken continues to be the most loved brand that focuses to maintain strong customer loyalty. Our new outlets promise to manifest across different levels and will help us offer our customers a more wholesome experience. Amidst the pandemic the launch of a new restaurant marks a milestone in our business journey and we thoroughly believe that whenever the change occurs, there is always an opportunity. If there is no change, then there is no chance for new possibilities," expressed Kasinn Khaowprasert, Director, CP Foods, while speaking on the launch of the flagship store in Gurgaon and Ghaziabad. As per the new guidelines by Union Home Ministry of India, Five Star Chicken decided to limit the capacity on sitting arrangements; hence there will be ten people in the entire restaurant at one time. The employees of the restaurant will be taking care of thermal screening and hand sanitization thoroughly.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

