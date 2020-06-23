Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afrika Umoja, Black Farmers Association of SA to set up disinfecting products

Afrika Umoja and BFASA will use their networks to distribute the Santabs and disinfecting products across South Africa, and also intend to educate people on how to sanitize, especially in rural areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 23-06-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 19:23 IST
Afrika Umoja, Black Farmers Association of SA to set up disinfecting products
“I admire the work of BFASA and support their joint activity with Afrika Umoja. This arrangement will ensure commercial opportunities for our People,” says King Mthimkhulu III. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Afrika Umoja announces a partnership with the Black Farmers Association of South Africa (BFASA); BFASA is an Association that has the best interests of the farming community at its core; The partnership will enable BFASA to set up and distribute disinfecting products throughout the country.

Afrika Umoja, an initiative started by Cape Town temporary architecture specialists HOTT3D, the African Energy Chamber – Africa's leading chamber of successful networks and partnerships – together with pan-African energy event organizer Africa Oil & Power, is proud to announce a partnership with the Black Farmers Association of South Africa (BFASA).

BFASA is an Association that has the best interests of the farming community at its core and has a membership of 50,000 black subsistence farmers including farmers on small pieces of land, farmers with a small turn over and smallholder farmers in all nine provinces.

The partnership will enable BFASA to set up operational deep-cleaning and sanitizing teams and build hand operated stations that spray mist onto surfaces and sites throughout the country, as well as supply the market with their unique product, Santab. Santab is produced in South Africa and is sold as effervescent tabs that can be dissolved in five litres of water. The tablets are compact and easy to transport.

Afrika Umoja and BFASA will use their networks to distribute the Santabs and disinfecting products across South Africa, and also intend to educate people on how to sanitize, especially in rural areas.

BFASA has also partnered with the House of Monarch and King Mthimkhulu III, whereby BFASA will manage agricultural activities on the land owned by the King. The King will authorize the agricultural activities of BFASA, including the cultivation of land for the local market as well as for the export market. Other activities and sources of employment and income such as the alignment with Afrika Umoja will benefit communities greatly.

"BFASA is a vision I have held for some time and the joint activities with Afrika Umoja, supported by our close association with King Mthimkhulu III and House of Monarch, will enable us to achieve many of our objectives. Our Members, small farmers, tenant farmers, will now have an additional, credible, sustainable career path and source of income for themselves and their families," notes Dr Lennox Xolile Mtshagi, President of BFASA.

"I admire the work of BFASA and support their joint activity with Afrika Umoja. This arrangement will ensure commercial opportunities for our People," says King Mthimkhulu III.

"We are very excited to be able to work with BFASA on this initiative, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a dramatic impact globally and we at Afrika Umoja are happy to provide businesses and national and provincial governments with solutions for the challenge of distributing products to help sanitize their workplaces and homes," says Katie Brock, Director for Afrika Umoja.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

America's demand for talks is a lie, says Iran president

Americas demand for talks with Iran is a lie, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday, in comments broadcast live on state TV.They say we are ready to negotiate. Theyre saying something strange. What does were ready to negotiate me...

ITBP to operate 10,000-bedded COVID centre at Delhi's Radha Swami Beas: Shah tells Kejriwal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has assigned work of operating 10,000-bed COVID Care Centre at Radha Swami Beas in Delhi to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP. Dear Kejriwal ji, it has al...

Pandemic? Recession? In Polish vote, gay rights in focus again

Sixty-year-old Marzenna Latawiec is determined to brave the risk of coronavirus and vote in Polands presidential election on Sunday, but its not the pandemic or the countrys first economic recession in three decades that is firing her up.Th...

Soccer-French midfielder Schneiderlin leaves Everton to join Nice

Midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has completed a permanent transfer to Ligue 1 side Nice from Everton for an undisclosed fee, the clubs announced on Tuesday. Schneiderlin, 30, joined Everton from Manchester United in January 2017 but struggle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020