Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mukesh Ambani keeps salary capped at Rs 15 cr for 12th yr in a row

Ambani has kept salary, perquisites, allowances and commission together at Rs 15 crore since 2008-09, forgoing over Rs 24 crore per annum. This is at a time when remunerations of all whole-time directors of the company, including cousins Nikhil and Hital Meswani, saw a handsome increase in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 19:36 IST
Mukesh Ambani keeps salary capped at Rs 15 cr for 12th yr in a row

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani has kept his annual salary from his flagship firm Reliance Industries capped at Rs 15 crore for 12th year on the trot in the fiscal ended March 31 and has thereafter decided to forego the entire remuneration in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ambani has kept salary, perquisites, allowances and commission together at Rs 15 crore since 2008-09, forgoing over Rs 24 crore per annum.

This is at a time when remunerations of all whole-time directors of the company, including cousins Nikhil and Hital Meswani, saw a handsome increase in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. "In light of the COVID-19 outbreak in India, which has exacted a huge toll on the societal, economic and industrial health of the nation, Mukesh D. Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director, has voluntarily decided to forego his salary," the company said in its latest annual report.

The Board of Directors noted his decision to forego salary until the impact of COVID-19 abates, it said. Ambani decided to forego his remuneration at end-April when the company decided to cut the salary of most of its employees by 10-50 per cent.

"The Chairman and Managing Director  had his salary capped at Rs 15 crore since 2008-09 in order to set a personal example of moderation in managerial compensation levels. And now, he is forgoing his salary until the company and all its businesses are fully back to their earnings potential," the company said in the annual report for 2019-20. On a similar note, other executive directors have also expressed their decision to draw remuneration up to 50 per cent of their remuneration entitlement, it said.

Ambani's remuneration for 2019-20 included Rs 4.36 crore as salary and allowances, which is marginally lower than Rs 4.45 crore he got in the previous 2018-19 fiscal. Commission has been unchanged at Rs 9.53 crore while perquisites have risen to Rs 40 lakh from Rs 31 lakh. Retirement benefits were Rs 71 lakh.

Ambani's cousins Nikhil R Meswani and Hital R Meswani saw their compensation rise to Rs 24 crore each from Rs 20.57 crore a year back. They earned Rs 19.99 crore each in 2017-18 and Rs 16.58 crore in 2016-17. In 2015-16, Nikhil had got Rs 14.42 crore while Hital took home Rs 14.41 crore. In 2014-15, they had got Rs 12.03 crore each. Also, one of his key executives, Executive Director P M S Prasad saw his remuneration go up to Rs 11.15 crore from Rs 10.01 crore in the previous year. He too has seen his remuneration rise steadily -- from Rs 6.03 crore in 2014-15, to Rs 7.23 crore in the next fiscal, Rs 7.87 crore in 2016-17 and Rs 8.99 crore in the year thereafter.

Refinery chief Pawan Kumar Kapil saw his compensation fall to Rs 4.04 crore from Rs 4.17 crore. RIL's non-executive directors, including Nita Ambani, got Rs 1.15 crore each as commission, besides sitting fees. The commission is lower than Rs 1.65 crore paid in the previous fiscal. The commission was Rs 1.5 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 1.3 crore in the year prior to that.

Ambani's wife Nita Ambani, a non-executive director on the company's board, earned Rs 7 lakh as sitting fee, unchanged from the previous year. Apart from Ambani, the RIL board has Meswani brothers, Prasad and Kapil as wholetime directors. Besides Nita Ambani, other non-executive directors include Mansingh L Bhakta, Yogendra P Trivedi, Dipak C Jain, Raghunath A Mashelkar, Adil Zainulbhai, Raminder Singh Gujral, Shumeet Banerji and former SBI chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya.

Bhakta ceased to be a director in August last year and was replaced by former CVC K V Chowdary..

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

America's demand for talks is a lie, says Iran president

Americas demand for talks with Iran is a lie, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday, in comments broadcast live on state TV.They say we are ready to negotiate. Theyre saying something strange. What does were ready to negotiate me...

ITBP to operate 10,000-bedded COVID centre at Delhi's Radha Swami Beas: Shah tells Kejriwal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has assigned work of operating 10,000-bed COVID Care Centre at Radha Swami Beas in Delhi to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP. Dear Kejriwal ji, it has al...

Pandemic? Recession? In Polish vote, gay rights in focus again

Sixty-year-old Marzenna Latawiec is determined to brave the risk of coronavirus and vote in Polands presidential election on Sunday, but its not the pandemic or the countrys first economic recession in three decades that is firing her up.Th...

Soccer-French midfielder Schneiderlin leaves Everton to join Nice

Midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has completed a permanent transfer to Ligue 1 side Nice from Everton for an undisclosed fee, the clubs announced on Tuesday. Schneiderlin, 30, joined Everton from Manchester United in January 2017 but struggle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020