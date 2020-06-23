Left Menu
Youth should come forward to promote fish farming: Union Minister Balyan

Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan on Tuesday said the youth should come forward to promote fish farming as a part of the Blue Revolution. Balyan, the Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, said the youth has a lot to learn in this area which can also strengthen their economic status.       “The youth should come forward to promote fish farming..,” he said during a visit to a private fish farm near Nimbri village here.

Balyan said currently there are different methods used for fish farming. He said that under biofloc technology used for fish farming, the fish is reared in an artificial tank using modern techniques. Biofloc technology is a system to remove waste from water.

Apart from this, fish farming is being done using RAS and pond system techniques. RAS or Recirculating Aquaculture Systems are used for fish production in indoor tanks with controlled environment.

He said that under various schemes, the Centre and states are giving 40 per cent subsidy to the fisheries sector. Deputy Director, Rohtak, Fisheries Department, Atma Ram said that a grant of Rs 7.50 lakh is given to farmers for building five tanks for fish farming in the biofloc system, of which Rs 6 lakh is spent for the expenses of the tank etc. and Rs 1.50 lakh for other expenses.

