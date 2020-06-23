Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank of Baroda posts Rs 507 cr profit in Q4 on lower bad loans provision

As per the filing to exchanges, the bank' standalone profit stood at Rs 506.59 crore in the January-March quarter as against a net loss of Rs 991.34 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-06-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 22:58 IST
Bank of Baroda posts Rs 507 cr profit in Q4 on lower bad loans provision

State-run Bank of Baroda reported a profit-after-tax of Rs 507 crore in the March quarter, helped by lower provisioning for bad loans. Effective April 1, 2019, the bank amalgamated Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with it. The numbers for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2020 are comparable with that of same period of the year ended March 31, 2019. Bank of Baroda had reported a net loss of Rs 8,875 crore in the same period last year.

The provisions for non-performing loans declined by 69.23 per cent to Rs 3,190 crore as against Rs 10,368 crore in the same quarter of last year. For the full year, the bank reported a net profit of Rs 546 crore as against a net loss of Rs 8,340 crore during FY19. As per the filing to exchanges, the bank' standalone profit stood at Rs 506.59 crore in the January-March quarter as against a net loss of Rs 991.34 crore in the year-ago period. This number is not comparable as it does not take into account the consolidation of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank.

Domestic net interest margins (NIM) increased to 2.78 per cent from 2.68 per cent while global NIM rose to 2.67 per cent from 2.62 per cent. Net interest income (NII) of the bank grew 5 per cent to Rs 6,798 crore from Rs 6,473 crore in the year-ago quarter. Gross NPA stood at 9.40 per cent while net NPA was at 3.13 per cent. Fresh slippage for the quarter stood at Rs 3,050 crore.

"In terms of slippages ratio, we do anticipate some stresses due to Covid but our current assessment is that our slippages in FY21 should be lower than in FY20," the bank's managing director and CEO Sanjiv Chadha told reporters. Capital adequacy ratio stood at 13.30 per cent and CET-1 at 9.44 per cent as on March 31, 2020.

He said approximately 65 per cent of the bank's book was under moratorium but has come down to 55 per cent in May. "We expect the overall moratorium to come down to 35 per cent in the quarter going ahead," he said.   There was an amount of Rs 4,053 crore which would have slipped into NPA had the standstill clause not been allowed by RBI, he said adding the bank made a 20 per cent provision on these loans.   Talking about amalgamation, Chadha said it is proceeding as per the plan. "We are well on course to finish the amalgamation within this financial year despite the challenges posed by the lockdown due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Its domestic deposits were up 1.8 per cent to Rs 8,08,706 crore as and domestic advances stood at Rs 5,70,341 crore. The bank expects a deposit and advances growth of 7-8 per cent during this year, he said. The bank's scrip ended 2.13 per cent up at Rs 50.45 apiece on BSE which closed at 35,430.43 Tuesday.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria's Buhari sees threat to West African currency plan

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday that West Africas plan to adopt a common currency was being put at risk by some countries attempts to progress more quickly than the agreed timetable.Nations in the region are aiming to ad...

Governor: Texas hits 5,000 new virus cases for first time

Republican Governor Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Texas has surpassed 5,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time, another troubling milestone as the largest pediatric hospital in the US begins taking adult patients to fr...

Telangana CM wants Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on former PM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said the state cabinet and legislature would pass resolutions requesting Bharat Ratna award to former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao. The chief minister said he would meet Prime Mini...

India pledges USD 10 million to UNRWA over next two years

India on Tuesday announced that it will contribute USD 10 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East UNRWA over the coming two years and asserted that capacity enhancement through training ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020