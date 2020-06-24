Left Menu
Development News Edition

Algeria names new energy and finance ministers -state TV

Algeria has burned through more than half its foreign currency reserves since 2014 but it still has very little public debt. The former energy minister, Mohamed Arkab, was named minister for mines, state television reported.

Reuters | Algiers | Updated: 24-06-2020 02:18 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 02:13 IST
Algeria names new energy and finance ministers -state TV

Algeria named new energy and finance ministers on Tuesday, following a big fall in revenue for the major oil and gas producer after years of budget deficits.

Abdelmadjid Attar, a former chief executive of state oil company Sonatrach, is the new energy minister, while Central Bank Governor Ayman Benabderrahmane becomes finance minister, state television reported. The partial cabinet reshuffle comes just six months after the new government was formed, at a time of major political upheaval for Algeria as mass protests forced the veteran president Abdelaziz Bouteflika from power.

Already suffering years of lower income due to oil prices slumping in 2014, higher domestic consumption, and more competition for its gas in Europe, Algeria has now been hit by a new fall in the energy market caused by the global pandemic. Last year it passed laws to try to attract more investment in the energy sector in order to arrest a decline in production capacity in its aging fields and to encourage more foreign involvement in the wider economy.

However, reforms intended to strengthen the private sector over the past decade helped spur the corruption that was a big driver of last year's street protests, and any new cuts in public spending could foster more discontent. Algeria has burned through more than half its foreign currency reserves since 2014 but it still has very little public debt.

The former energy minister, Mohamed Arkab, was named minister for mines, state television reported.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Biden's first campaign fundraiser with Obama raises $7.6 million

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Bidens first 2020 fundraiser with former President Barack Obama raised 7.6 million from more than 175,000 people on Tuesday, the campaign said, the most Biden has collected at a single event thus f...

Trump says 'learn from history' instead of removing statues

As America grapples with racism in its past, President Donald Trump lined up squarely with those who argue that the pendulum has swung too far in favor of removing statues and other symbols of that flawed history, saying mistakes will be re...

N.Korea suspends military action plans against S.Korea -KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has chaired a meeting of the ruling partys Central Military Commission and decided to suspend military action plans against South Korea, official KCNA news agency reported on Wednesday.The meeting also discus...

U.S. offers Brazil funding to buy 5G gear from Huawei rivals -diplomat

The U.S. government is prepared to help finance in telecom companies in Brazil and other countries to acquire fifth-generation technology that is not provided by untrusted Chinese companies, its top diplomat in Brazil said on Tuesday. Ambas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020