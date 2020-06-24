Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt and dairy sector join forces to support COVID-19-hit workers

The 2020 GoDairy campaign was launched today by DairyNZ, in partnership with the Ministry for Primary Industries, the Ministry for Social Development (MSD), and with support from Federated Farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 24-06-2020 08:03 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 08:03 IST
Govt and dairy sector join forces to support COVID-19-hit workers
“We know that people have lost their jobs because of COVID-19, and we know there is a significant and urgent demand for trained workers in the dairy sector,” Damien O’Connor said. Image Credit: Image Credit : PxHere

The Government and dairy sector have joined forces on a new campaign to support COVID-19 affected workers into a farming career, Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor said.

The 2020 GoDairy campaign was launched today by DairyNZ, in partnership with the Ministry for Primary Industries, the Ministry for Social Development (MSD), and with support from Federated Farmers.

"We know that people have lost their jobs because of COVID-19, and we know there is a significant and urgent demand for trained workers in the dairy sector," Damien O'Connor said.

"We want to continue to connect people with jobs in dairy, and more broadly in the primary industries because we know these sectors will be key to our economic recovery.

"GoDairy has a crucial role to play. The programme has a history of successfully recruiting and supporting people into dairy careers, over the past 15 years. The Government and the sector are giving it a welcome boost to encourage new-found farmers, by investing $3.5 million to expand this crucial work during our economic recovery," Damien O'Connor said.

DairyNZ chief executive Dr Tim Mackle said that although the new campaign is still in its early days, there is good interest from people wanting to pursue a dairy farming career.

"Like all successful businesses, dairy farming needs good talent. Currently, there are 1,000 job vacancies on dairy farms nationwide," Tim Mackle said.

"There are excellent career opportunities in farming – from doing the books, to working with machinery, caring for animals, and managing staff. Technology plays a major part in the business too.

"To date, GoDairy has interest from people across a range of career backgrounds – from tourism and hospitality to engineering, finance, and truck drivers. While many people might not be familiar with the day-to-day of dairy farming, most have work and life skills that are readily transferrable," Tim Mackle said.

The Minister of Social Development Hon Carmel Sepuloni said MSD is focused on getting New Zealanders into jobs and this is an important partnership to support people who want to refocus their skill sets.

"We have direct access to the largest pool of available talent in New Zealand and can help the dairy sector fill jobs while supporting New Zealanders into an important career pathway," she said.

Damien O'Connor said GoDairy's training module will be available to other primary industry sectors – outside of dairy - to adapt, such as beef, lamb, and horticulture.

"This campaign complements the Government's work to place 10,000 New Zealanders in primary sector jobs in the immediate term by rapidly retraining and absorbing workers displaced from other sectors. We've committed $19.3 million to this as part of our $1.6 billion Trades and Apprenticeships Training Package."

Other Government investment into jobs and training includes:

$1.1 billion to create 11,000 environment jobs in our regions

$100 million worker redeployment package, announced in March, to create employment for people who have lost their jobs. This includes $6 million for MPI to develop and establish a national primary industries workforce package

$10 million from the One Billion Trees Fund for large-scale planting to provide jobs in communities and improve the environment

$100m from the Provincial Growth Fund for waterway fencing, riparian planting and stock water reticulation.

Anyone interested in a dairy farming career can discover more about GoDairy's Farm Ready Training and sign up at godairy.co.nz

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

A 'royal' dynasty, its courtiers have grand delusions of opposition being about one family: BJP prez J P Nadda in attack on Gandhi family.

A royal dynasty, its courtiers have grand delusions of opposition being about one family BJP prez J P Nadda in attack on Gandhi family....

In conflict-hit countries, coronavirus testing may not reach women

By Nellie Peyton WASHINGTON, June 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Big gaps between the number of male and female coronavirus cases in parts of Africa and the Middle East suggest that women may be struggling to access testing or care, an aid...

Richard Armitage to lead 'Now & Then' adaptation

The Hobbit series star Richard Armitage will be playing the lead role in the upcoming movie, Now ThenBased on William Corletts award-winning novel of the same name, the film will be directed by filmmaker Adrian Noble, best known for Vaness...

Putin, on eve of vote that could extend his rule, to review Red Square military parade

President Vladimir Putin will review a spectacular Red Square military parade later on Wednesday on the eve of a nationwide vote that could extend his rule until 2036, a patriotic display critics say is designed to lift his lower than usual...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020