Gujarat State Police is the First Major Police Agency in India to Deploy Axon TASER Devices

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 11:49 IST
Gujarat State Police to deploy TASER less lethal devices to increase officer and civilian safety MUMBAI, India, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon, the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced that India's Gujarat State Police has equipped officers with TASER devices. The agency will deploy TASER X2 conducted energy devices (CEDs), also known as electronic disabling devices (EDD), as a critical safety and de-escalation tool to safely handle situations and reduce injuries to officers and the public. This order was received and delivered in the first quarter of 2020. "We are proud to offer our officers the best equipment available after extensively researching and evaluating the TASER X2," says Director General of Police Shivanand Jha. "Deploying TASER devices is a momentous step toward protecting life, and enhancing the safety of our officers and the communities they protect." Axon is committed to expanding its presence in India and providing market-leading technology to public safety officers in the world's most populous democracy. Axon is thrilled to be partnering with the Gujarat State Police as it deploys TASER technology.

"We are very excited to welcome Gujarat State Police to the Axon ecosystem," says Axon's Country Head of India, Manoj Mohan. "Gujarat State Police's procurement of the TASER X2 demonstrates their dedication to leveraging modern police technology to increase officer and community safety." To learn more about the Axon ecosystem of products, visit Axon's global landing page at https://global.axon.com/ and follow https://twitter.com/axon_india. About Axon Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 235,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc., and Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc. TASER, X2, Axon, Axon Evidence and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.

Follow Axon here: • Axon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/axon_india • Axon on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ Note to Investors Please visit http://investor.axon.com, https://www.axon.com/press, www.twitter.com/axon_us and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information and its business. TASER's Axon brand includes a growing suite of connected products and services from body cameras and digital evidence management tools to mobiles apps.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1195442/Gujarat_State_Police_is_the_First_Major_Police_Agency_in_India_to_Deploy_Axon_TASER _Devices.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/231466/axon_logo.jpg PWR PWR.

