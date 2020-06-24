Gujarat State Police is the First Major Police Agency in India to Deploy Axon TASER Devices

Gujarat State Police to deploy TASER less lethal devices to increase officer and civilian safety MUMBAI, India, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon, the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced that India's Gujarat State Police has equipped officers with TASER devices. The agency will deploy TASER X2 conducted energy devices (CEDs), also known as electronic disabling devices (EDD), as a critical safety and de-escalation tool to safely handle situations and reduce injuries to officers and the public. This order was received and delivered in the first quarter of 2020. "We are proud to offer our officers the best equipment available after extensively researching and evaluating the TASER X2," says Director General of Police Shivanand Jha. "Deploying TASER devices is a momentous step toward protecting life, and enhancing the safety of our officers and the communities they protect." Axon is committed to expanding its presence in India and providing market-leading technology to public safety officers in the world's most populous democracy. Axon is thrilled to be partnering with the Gujarat State Police as it deploys TASER technology.

"We are very excited to welcome Gujarat State Police to the Axon ecosystem," says Axon's Country Head of India, Manoj Mohan. "Gujarat State Police's procurement of the TASER X2 demonstrates their dedication to leveraging modern police technology to increase officer and community safety." To learn more about the Axon ecosystem of products, visit Axon's global landing page at https://global.axon.com/ and follow https://twitter.com/axon_india. About Axon Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

