Mumbai Customs seize gold worth Rs 4.44 crore over 3 days, 4 held

In three days, Mumbai Customs seized gold over 6.815 Kg valued at Rs 4.44 crore and diamonds worth Rs 2.02 in 13 cases, said officials, adding that four passengers were arrested in the case. "During 19-21 April 2024, Mumbai Customs seized over 6.815 Kg of gold valued at Rs 4.44 crores and diamonds valued at Rs 2.02 crores, total amounting to Rs 6.46 crores in 13 cases. Four people were arrested in connection with the case," the official further said.

"The Diamonds were found concealed in noodle packets," the officials added. On April 20, Mumbai Customs at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport seized 9.482 kg of gold valued at Rs 5.71 crore in 14 cases, the Airport Commissionerate said in a statement.

In a post shared on X, Mumbai Customs said the gold was seized between April 15 to 18. According to the statement, the gold was discovered in various hiding spots, including concealed clothes, on the body, in the rectum, in the handbag, and in the undergarments of the passengers.

As many as eight passengers have been arrested in the case, the statement added. Mumbai Customs seized crude gold chain, kada, rings and round pieces concealed in clothing and luggage; crude gold chain and gold plates concealed in mobile and clothing; gold dust in wax concealed in rectum; and gold melted bars concealed in undergarments.

On April 19, the officers of APSC Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone III intercepted and seized 2.314 Kgs of colored pills appearing to be MDMA valued at Rs 4.62 Crores, concealed in 02 cloth organizers. A controlled delivery operation led to arrest of an Indian and a Foreign National. Earlier, during April 11-14, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized over 10.02 Kg Gold valued @ Rs. 6.03 Cr across 12 cases. Gold was found concealed inside body by ingesting, in rectum, on body, in hand bag, cavities in undergarments of pax. Three passengers were arrested. (ANI)

