Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt relaxes manufacturing norms for PPE makers

The norms have been relaxed for filter half masks, surgical face masks and eye protectors by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Earlier, license to manufacture these products was given to those having in-house testing facilities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 12:44 IST
Govt relaxes manufacturing norms for PPE makers

The government has relaxed norms of having in-house testing for three kinds of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to promote the supply of quality gears during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to an official order. The norms have been relaxed for filter half masks, surgical face masks and eye protectors by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Earlier, license to manufacture these products was given to those having in-house testing facilities. This norm has been relaxed and manufacturers are now required to test the samples for specified requirements in labs of BIS licensees who have in-house testing facilities, or in BIS recognised or empanelled private or government labs, it added.

"This has been done to enable more manufacturers to be brought in the ambit of BIS product certification scheme, which will in turn result in greater quantity of BIS certified PPEs being made available to the users," the BIS said. BIS is a national standards body that functions under the Consumer Affairs Ministry. It has framed more than 25,000 quality standards for different products/services.

Based on the data obtained from 81 mask manufacturers, BIS said it has been found that their current installed annual 2ply/3 ply surgical masks production capacities are 295 crore. Currently, masks and hand sanitizers have been declared as essential items till June. Its prices are fixed by the government.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Kyrgyz leader misses Russian victory parade as aides contract COVID-19

Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov missed a World War Two victory parade in Russia on Wednesday after two people who accompanied him on the flight to Moscow tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival, his office said. The parade, marking the...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends Victory Day Parade in Russia

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that he was proud that a contingent of the Indian Armed Forces was participating in the 75th Anniversary of Victory Day Parade here. Singh arrived here on a three-day visit on Tuesday at the ...

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Linking Dakota Johnson with Jamie Dornan wont be wrong. Whenever fans talk on Jamie Dornan, his romantic and erotic scenes with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades always come in mind.Many fans are unable to step out of their complex with Jamie ...

ITBP takes over largest COVID-19 care center in Delhi

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police on Wednesday took over a 10,000-bed capacity COVID-19 care center in Delhi, officials said. A team of officials from the border guarding force visited the Radha Soami Beas facility and held discussions with th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020