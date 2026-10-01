Putin sees boost to ties from APEC meet with China's Xi, Russian agencies say
Russian President Vladimir Putin believes his meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at an APEC summit in China next month will yield results and benefit ties, Russian news agencies quoted him saying in a letter to Xi.
China did not confirm nor deny the meeting would take place, but its foreign ministry said "the strategic guidance of head-of-state diplomacy is the most important political guarantee for the steady and long-term development of China-Russia relations".