Putin sees boost to ties from APEC meet with China's Xi, Russian agencies say

‌Russian President ​Vladimir Putin believes his meeting with ‌Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at an APEC summit in China ‌next month will yield ‌results and benefit ties, Russian news agencies quoted him saying in ⁠a ​letter ⁠to Xi.

China did not confirm nor ⁠deny the meeting would ​take place, but its foreign ministry ⁠said "the strategic guidance of head-of-state diplomacy ⁠is ​the most important political guarantee for the steady ⁠and long-term development of China-Russia relations".