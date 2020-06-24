Bridgestone India launches contactless tyre servicing platform

Tyre maker Bridgestone India on Wednesday launched its contactless tyre servicing platform keeping in tune with the requirements of social distancing norms in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Customers can now take an online appointment through 'Bridgestone Bookmyservice' and spend less time in outlets with pre-planned visits. Contactless servicing ensures minimum waiting and a sanitised environment at the Bridgestone outlets, the company said in a statement.

"With the country unlocking gradually, tyre servicing will be a need for many, due to the prolonged parking of vehicles. However, safety concerns may prevent customers from availing this necessary service, as they recommence the usage of their vehicles," Bridgestone India said. The company has developed this service to ensure that the safety of its customers and partners is not compromised, while they purchase or get the servicing of tyres done, it added.

The platform will also allow Bridgestone channel partners to implement appropriate social distancing measures at the outlets, which are necessary in times of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said. "As the economy reopens, our customers would be more reliant on personal mobility, and therefore, this becomes an essential service for them. The safety of our consumers and channel partners is our top priority, and we aim to provide the right solutions, with the utmost ease," Bridgestone India Managing Director Parag Satpute said.

The COVID 19 situation continues to rise and therefore such initiatives would help the customers avail the necessary services while maintaining social distancing, Bridgestone India said..