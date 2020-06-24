Left Menu
Development News Edition

European stocks hit by losses in defensives; chipmakers rise

A media report that European Union countries are prepared to bar entry to Americans also raised worries of further restrictions that could derail an economic recovery. The top decliner on STOXX 600 was Sweden's Evolution Gaming Group AB, which fell 7.4% after it offered to buy NetEnt AB for 19.6 billion Swedish crowns ($2.12 billion).

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 13:08 IST
European stocks hit by losses in defensives; chipmakers rise

European stocks slipped on Wednesday, weighed down by defensive sectors, as investors remained cautious about a surge in the number of global coronavirus cases.

The pan-European STOXX 600, which had closed at a near two-week high in the previous session, slid 0.5%, with food and beverage, telecoms, and healthcare stocks falling between 0.7% and 0.8%. Many U.S. states have reported record daily increases in COVID-19 infections in recent weeks. A media report that European Union countries are prepared to bar entry to Americans also raised worries of further restrictions that could derail an economic recovery.

The top decliner on STOXX 600 was Sweden's Evolution Gaming Group AB, which fell 7.4% after it offered to buy NetEnt AB for 19.6 billion Swedish crowns ($2.12 billion). NetEnt's shares jumped 30%. German real estate company Leg Immobilien fell 3.2% after plans to launch a capital increase through stock and debt offering.

Austrian sensor maker AMS rose 4.3% after JPMorgan upgraded the stock to "overweight" from "neutral", while Dialog Semiconductor jumped 6.8% after raising its quarterly revenue outlook.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Austria warns against travel to German state after abattoir outbreak

Austria has issued a warning against travel to the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia after a coronavirus outbreak at a slaughterhouse there, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday.More than 1,500 workers at the ab...

Army constructs composite bridge critical for controlling fire at Assam's Baghjan oil field

The Indian Army on Monday completed the construction of a composite bridge at the blow out site of Well Number 5 in Baghjan Oil Field in Assam. Oil India Limited on June 14, through the civil administration, had requisitioned assistance of ...

EXCLUSIVE-Women, babies at risk as COVID-19 disrupts health services, World Bank warns

Millions of women and children in poor countries are at risk because the COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting health services they rely on, from neonatal and maternity care to immunisations and contraception, a World Bank global health expert ha...

Day after being declared COVID-19 positive, Hafeez tests negative

Former Pakistan captain Mohammed Hafeez has tested negative for COVID-19, a day after the PCB found him positive for the deadly virus ahead of the teams much-anticipated tour of England. Hafeez and Wahab Riaz were among the 10 Pakistan play...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020