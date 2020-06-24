Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bond yields steady as investors eye Austria 100-year sale, Ifo survey

The reading is expected to improve to 85, from 79.5 last month. That comes after business activity indexes on Tuesday surprised to the upside, supporting hopes for a V-shaped recovery and boosting risk appetite across markets, which led safe-haven yields such as Germany's to rise.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 13:15 IST
Bond yields steady as investors eye Austria 100-year sale, Ifo survey

Euro zone bond yields were broadly steady on Wednesday, as market mood continued to support riskier assets ahead of a 100-year bond sale from Austria and business sentiment data from Germany. Austria started the sale of a 100-year bond via a syndicate of banks, which will raise 2 billion euros in one of the longest-dated bond sales since the coronavirus crisis.

Germany will also visit the primary market with the first reopening of a 15-year bond via auction, which is expected to raise 2.5 billion euros. Focus will also be on Germany's Ifo business climate survey due at 0800 GMT. The reading is expected to improve to 85, from 79.5 last month.

That comes after business activity indexes on Tuesday surprised to the upside, supporting hopes for a V-shaped recovery and boosting risk appetite across markets, which led safe-haven yields such as Germany's to rise. Germany's 10-year bond yield was up 1 basis point at -0.40% after briefly rising to its highest in nearly two weeks at around -0.39%. Italian 10-year yields were down 1 basis point to 1.33%

There is no denying that sentiment is improving and that the 'V-shaped recovery' narrative is so far helping markets ignore the steep COVID infection curve in the Americas and elsewhere," ING analysts told clients. "We think the surprise is out of sentiment indicators today so it would take more than a beat in the IFO to cause another rise in yields."

An industrial business confidence index from France, released ahead of Germany's Ifo on Wednesday, disappointed against expectations by a Reuters poll. French president Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte were able to move forward during talks to resolve differences over the European Union recovery fund, a French presidential official said on Wednesday.

The Netherlands leads a coalition of fiscally conservative Northern European countries that would prefer the 750 billion euro fund to be offered as loans, rather than grants.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Austria warns against travel to German state after abattoir outbreak

Austria has issued a warning against travel to the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia after a coronavirus outbreak at a slaughterhouse there, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday.More than 1,500 workers at the ab...

Army constructs composite bridge critical for controlling fire at Assam's Baghjan oil field

The Indian Army on Monday completed the construction of a composite bridge at the blow out site of Well Number 5 in Baghjan Oil Field in Assam. Oil India Limited on June 14, through the civil administration, had requisitioned assistance of ...

EXCLUSIVE-Women, babies at risk as COVID-19 disrupts health services, World Bank warns

Millions of women and children in poor countries are at risk because the COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting health services they rely on, from neonatal and maternity care to immunisations and contraception, a World Bank global health expert ha...

Day after being declared COVID-19 positive, Hafeez tests negative

Former Pakistan captain Mohammed Hafeez has tested negative for COVID-19, a day after the PCB found him positive for the deadly virus ahead of the teams much-anticipated tour of England. Hafeez and Wahab Riaz were among the 10 Pakistan play...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020