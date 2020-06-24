Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling falls as dollar recovers, Brexit concerns weigh

The pound fell against the dollar and euro in early London trading on Wednesday, weighed down by uncertainty over Brexit negotiations even after global risk appetite got a boost from positive economic data as countries ease their lockdowns.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 14:04 IST
Sterling falls as dollar recovers, Brexit concerns weigh

The pound fell against the dollar and euro in early London trading on Wednesday, weighed down by uncertainty over Brexit negotiations even after global risk appetite got a boost from positive economic data as countries ease their lockdowns. For the past two days, the pound had risen against a weaker dollar, hitting a six-day high of $1.2541 at 0007 GMT on Wednesday, before reversing course as the greenback recovered.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled on Tuesday a significant easing of the coronavirus lockdown in England, saying pubs, restaurants and bars can reopen from July 4. But top medics signed an open letter on Wednesday in the well-regarded British Medical Journal, warning politicians that local flare-ups of COVID-19 are likely and a second wave is a real risk.

Uncertainty about ongoing Brexit negotiations also still posed a downside risk for the pound, analysts said. "(Lifting the UK lockdown) does not alter the key GBP driving factor – the uncertainty about the UK-EU trade deal," ING strategists wrote in a note to clients.

"GBP to remain the European FX underperformer, despite the benign risk appetite," they added. The pound fell back below the key $1.25 level versus the dollar to $1.2493 at 0800 GMT, down 0.2% on the day.

Versus the euro, the pound was also down around 0.2% at 90.49 pence, having hit three-month lows against the single currency on Tuesday. Four years after Britain voted to leave the European Union, the pound is still well below its pre-referendum levels and there has been little progress in agreeing the country's future trading relationship with the bloc.

Britain and the EU are set to miss their agreed end-of-June deadline for assessing whether the United Kingdom's financial services regulation is deemed "equivalent" to regulatory standards in the EU. This leaves just six months before a potentially messy UK exit, financial industry and EU officials say.

UK PMI data on Tuesday showed the private sector contracted less than expected as more businesses resumed work this montn.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

1,540 cooperative banks to be brought under RBI's supervision: Prakash Javadekar

Over 1,500 urban and multi-state cooperative banks will be brought under the supervisory power of the Reserve Bank of India RBI, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday. Government banks, including 1,482 urban cooperative banks a...

Campus Continents Educational Research Centre Continues To Inspire The Nation's Youth

Campus Continents Educational Research Centre Continues to Inspire the Nations Youth to Pursue Career in Medical Engineering and Business Studies Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Keeping academic excellence as its guiding...

European lawmakers protest Israel annexation plans

More than a thousand European lawmakers have signed a joint letter protesting Israels planned annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank, saying such a move would be fatal to hopes for a peaceful resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian con...

Stand with Army, threat to territorial integrity will be fought with equal force: Ladakh MP

BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal had a meeting with Army Chief Gen M M Naravane here and asserted that the people of the Union Territory stands with the Indian Army and any threat to sovereignty and territorial integrity will be f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020