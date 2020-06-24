Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pre-registration applications for broadcasting licences to close end of June

These licences are for providing community sound broadcasting services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 24-06-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 14:32 IST
Pre-registration applications for broadcasting licences to close end of June
Initially, the closing date for pre-registration was 30 March 2020 but this was extended following the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus and the declaration of the national State of disaster by the President. Image Credit: Pixabay

Community broadcasters have been reminded that applications for pre-registrations of Class Community Sound Broadcasting Service and related Radio Frequency Spectrum Licences will close at end of the month.

These licences are for providing community sound broadcasting services.

"This licensing process commenced as far back as November 2019 and this closing date will not be extended further. All interested prospective applicants are encouraged to ensure that they submit their applications within the stipulated deadline," the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) CEO, Willington Ngwepe, said on Tuesday.

Initially, the closing date for pre-registration was 30 March 2020 but this was extended following the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus and the declaration of the national State of disaster by the President.

"For over three decades, community broadcasting has encouraged grassroots participation through the selection and provisioning of programmes, forged networks and alliances between people of diverse backgrounds, and has given a voice to minorities such as the youth, women, people with disabilities, as well various cultural groups," said Ngwepe.

The licensing process will be undertaken in the following manner:

Phase 1: Consideration of the applications for pre-registration of a Community Sound Broadcasting Service licence, in line with the provisions of the Community Service Broadcasting Regulations. This process will be concluded within 90 working days of the closing for receipt of the applications.

Phase 2: Registration of a Community Sound Broadcasting Service licence to be submitted 30 days after the decision on pre-registration. The registration phase will be completed within 30 working days of receipt of the application.

ICASA may hold public hearings in respect of received applications during Phase 1 of the process.

"It should further be noted that the Authority reserves its right not to consider any applications that do not meet the requirements, as set out in this Invitation to Pre-Register (ITP-R) or applicable legislations and regulations," ICASA said.

All interested communities and/or stakeholders can submit an electronic copy (one copy) through the dedicated mailbox - ITP-R@icasa.org.za by no later than 11 am on 30 June 2020.

For further information, the broadcasting community can contact Thabo Ndhlovu via email on tndhlovu@icasa.org.za.

Walk-ins are still prohibited at ICASA offices.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Algeria's government shaken up amid oil, virus troubles

Algerias president has reshuffled the government to try to fix growing economic problems linked to the countrys dependence on oil revenues and fallout from virus-related restrictions on production, travel and trade. State news agency APS an...

Govt to provide 2 pc interest subsidy to 'Shishu' borrowers under Mudra Yojna

The government on Wednesday decided to provide 2 per cent interest subvention to borrowers under the Shishu category of the flagship Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana PMMYUnder the Shishu category, collateral free loans of up to Rs 50,000 are giv...

Andhra's COVID-19 tally crosses 10,000-mark

With 497 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the state tally of coronavirus cases has reached 10,331 on Wednesday, the health department said. As the state also confirmed 10 fatalities in Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours, t...

1,540 cooperative banks to be brought under RBI's supervision: Prakash Javadekar

Over 1,500 urban and multi-state cooperative banks will be brought under the supervisory power of the Reserve Bank of India RBI, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday. Government banks, including 1,482 urban cooperative banks a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020