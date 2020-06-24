Pre-registration applications for broadcasting licences to close end of June

Community broadcasters have been reminded that applications for pre-registrations of Class Community Sound Broadcasting Service and related Radio Frequency Spectrum Licences will close at end of the month.

These licences are for providing community sound broadcasting services.

"This licensing process commenced as far back as November 2019 and this closing date will not be extended further. All interested prospective applicants are encouraged to ensure that they submit their applications within the stipulated deadline," the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) CEO, Willington Ngwepe, said on Tuesday.

Initially, the closing date for pre-registration was 30 March 2020 but this was extended following the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus and the declaration of the national State of disaster by the President.

"For over three decades, community broadcasting has encouraged grassroots participation through the selection and provisioning of programmes, forged networks and alliances between people of diverse backgrounds, and has given a voice to minorities such as the youth, women, people with disabilities, as well various cultural groups," said Ngwepe.

The licensing process will be undertaken in the following manner:

Phase 1: Consideration of the applications for pre-registration of a Community Sound Broadcasting Service licence, in line with the provisions of the Community Service Broadcasting Regulations. This process will be concluded within 90 working days of the closing for receipt of the applications.

Phase 2: Registration of a Community Sound Broadcasting Service licence to be submitted 30 days after the decision on pre-registration. The registration phase will be completed within 30 working days of receipt of the application.

ICASA may hold public hearings in respect of received applications during Phase 1 of the process.

"It should further be noted that the Authority reserves its right not to consider any applications that do not meet the requirements, as set out in this Invitation to Pre-Register (ITP-R) or applicable legislations and regulations," ICASA said.

All interested communities and/or stakeholders can submit an electronic copy (one copy) through the dedicated mailbox - ITP-R@icasa.org.za by no later than 11 am on 30 June 2020.

For further information, the broadcasting community can contact Thabo Ndhlovu via email on tndhlovu@icasa.org.za.

Walk-ins are still prohibited at ICASA offices.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)