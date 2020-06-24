Left Menu
Development News Edition

JM Financial's PE fund completes Rs 40 cr investment in Isthara Parks

Last year, the JM Financial-managed fund had signed a definitive agreement with Isthara Parks to pick up a minority stake in the co-living firm. The investment of Rs 40 crore was completed in two tranches between July 2019 and June 2020, the company said in a statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 15:25 IST
JM Financial's PE fund completes Rs 40 cr investment in Isthara Parks

Investment banking firm JM Financial on Wednesday said its private equity fund has completed the investment of Rs 40 crore in Coimbatore-based co-living operator Isthara Parks. Last year, the JM Financial-managed fund had signed a definitive agreement with Isthara Parks to pick up a minority stake in the co-living firm.

The investment of Rs 40 crore was completed in two tranches between July 2019 and June 2020, the company said in a statement. "We did extensive research on the co-living sector and identified Isthara as a potential leader in the space. The Isthara management brings to the table deep domain knowledge in hospitality, IT and real estate and proven execution capability," JM Financial Private Equity Managing Director and CEO Darius Pandole said.

The second tranche infusion in Isthara will be utilised by the company to add another 4,000-5,000 beds under executive housing in addition to around 5,000 beds under student housing by the end of the current financial year, the release said. Isthara already has nearly 6,000 beds in its portfolio across properties in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR.

Commenting on the investment and the company's plan going forward, Isthara Managing Director Gilbert James said, "In addition to growing on our own, we are scouting for good acquisition opportunities to invest in at reasonable valuations during these times." PTI PSK HRS.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Uniphore Named in the 2020 Gartner Cool Vendors in CRM Customer Service and Support Report

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Palo Alto, CA, United States Business Wire India Seven years after being recognized as a Cool Vendor in Human-Machine Interfaces1, Gartner revisits Uniphore and writes about Where are they Now Uniphore, an ...

Algeria's government shaken up amid oil, virus troubles

Algerias president has reshuffled the government to try to fix growing economic problems linked to the countrys dependence on oil revenues and fallout from virus-related restrictions on production, travel and trade. State news agency APS an...

Govt to provide 2 pc interest subsidy to 'Shishu' borrowers under Mudra Yojna

The government on Wednesday decided to provide 2 per cent interest subvention to borrowers under the Shishu category of the flagship Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana PMMYUnder the Shishu category, collateral free loans of up to Rs 50,000 are giv...

Andhra's COVID-19 tally crosses 10,000-mark

With 497 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the state tally of coronavirus cases has reached 10,331 on Wednesday, the health department said. As the state also confirmed 10 fatalities in Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020