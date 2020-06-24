WABAG signs Rs 278 cr contract for water supply management in Bhagalpur

Water treatment player WABAG on Wednesday said it has signed a contract worth Rs 278 crore for water supply management in Bhagalpur, Bihar. The project is funded by the Asian Development Bank.

"VA Tech WABAG (WABAG)...signed a contract with Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd for improvement of water supply system in Bhagalpur Municipal Corporation, Bihar, " the company said in a statement. On completion, the project will be the largest water supply scheme of Bhagalpur and will be a lifeline to approximately 6 lakh people. It will become a reliable and continuous source of clean and safe drinking water for the city, the company said. It said the scope of the project includes design, build and operation of 141 million litres per day raw water intake works on river Ganga in Bhagalpur. WABAG is currently developing wastewater infrastructure (sewage treatment plants, sewage pumping stations, etc) in 4 zones of Patna -- Pahari, Karmalichak, Digha and Kankarbagh.

On successful execution of the projects, WABAG will be responsible for managing the sewerage infrastructure in 4 out of the 6 zones of Patna and thus will ensure a cleaner and healthier ecosystem for the people of the city. “The project reflects WABAG’s commitment to fulfilling Bihar’s vision of providing clean and safe drinking water and sanitation to every household of the state. Further, this project reinforces WABAG’s reputation of winning and successfully executing multilateral funded jobs globally,” Pankaj Sachdeva, CEO - India Cluster, said..