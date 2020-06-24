Genesys and contact centre solutions appoint Joyce Kim as new CMO

Genesys® (Genesys.com), the global leader in cloud customer experience (bit.ly/3duDOIf) and contact centre solutions (bit.ly/2Yr2PzI), has appointed proven technology marketing executive, Joyce Kim, to the company's leadership team as chief marketing officer (CMO). She succeeds Merijn te Booij, who now serves as general manager (GM) for the company's new business unit, Employee Engagement Solutions.

New Genesys CMO Joyce Kim

As CMO, Kim oversees worldwide marketing for Genesys, reporting to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tony Bates, and will play a pivotal role in elevating the company as the undisputed leader in personalized customer experience. She will drive the overall marketing strategy and position the company for further growth by building on its market momentum as well as expanding its partner and developer ecosystem. Kim brings more than two decades of technology sector experience to Genesys, with expertise in data-driven digital marketing and executing go-to-market strategies for software solutions leveraging cloud-based enterprise data, communications, artificial intelligence (AI), IoT and more.

Most recently, she was CMO and Chief Digital Officer for Arm, where she helped build a new software as a service (SaaS) business from the ground up and oversaw company-wide digital transformation initiatives. Prior to Arm, Kim led marketing for global brands such as Skype and Skype for Business at Microsoft as well as product partnerships and communications for Chromebooks and Google Hangouts at Google.

"Joyce's successful track record driving growth and delivering results for global technology companies, combined with her technical, creative and strategic acumen, will be instrumental for Genesys as we take our brand to the next level," said Bates. "I can't think of a more exceptional executive than Joyce to help Genesys continue to scale and further advance our leadership in the cloud contact centre space."

"I am thrilled to join the Genesys team at a time when the company is propelling the industry forward by reinventing how organizations connect with their customers through bold new innovations," said Kim. "Customer data is intrinsically tied to personalization. With its cloud, AI and engagement technologies, Genesys is helping thousands of businesses turn data into actionable insights so they can provide the individualized service needed to build customer trust and loyalty."

Merijn te Booij to steer Genesys Employee Engagement Solutions

Organizations are increasingly adopting advanced cloud-based workforce engagement management (WEM) applications, AI and automation technologies to enrich both the employee and customer experience and achieve higher customer metrics, sales and profitability. With its recent acquisition to add gamification to its employee engagement tool, as well as increased investment in R&D and dedicated talent, Genesys is rapidly evolving its WEM suite to accelerate innovation and address the growing demand from customers. To further its focus in this area, the company formed the Genesys Employee Engagement Solutions business unit, which te Booij now leads.

With a background spanning workforce optimization business consulting, product management, and contact centre operations and leadership, te Booij brings decades of experience to this role. He is now responsible for driving product strategy and building customer demand for the company's native workforce engagement management solutions.

Bates said, "I want to thank Merijn for helping to transform Genesys into the cloud customer experience industry leader that we are today. We are delighted the company will continue to benefit from his extensive knowledge as he steps into his new role to help organizations heighten employee engagement and satisfaction so they can deliver even better customer experiences."

(With Inputs from APO)