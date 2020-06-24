AIMTC calls for rollback of petrol, diesel prices

High operating costs due to rising petrol and diesel prices are making the road transportation sector economically unviable, the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) said on Wednesday. The prices of petrol and diesel have increased by Rs 8.50 per litre and Rs 10.48 per litre respectively in the past 18 days.

"Diesel prices account for about 65 per cent of a truck's operating cost. The daily fluctuations and variances in prices across the country cannot be absorbed as they result in negative cash flow for the operators," said the AIMTC. The apex body represents nearly 93 lakh truckers and 50 lakh bus and tour operators which provide direct and indirect employment to 20 crore people.

"There is acute resentment among road transport fraternity and we foresee a major disruption in the offing," it said. "If the rollback of diesel prices is not affected immediately, the sector will have no option but to suspend its loss-making operations in the near future." The AIMTC said road transport sector has been devastated due to back-to-back lockdowns amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The demand has not yet normalised and 60 per cent of the trucking fleet is lying idle.

(ANI)