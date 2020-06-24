Lalit Mahapatra to take over as CFO of TAKE Solutions

Chennai, June 24(PTI): Services provider in life sciences and supply chain management - TAKE Solutions - on Wednesday said Lalit Mahapatra would be its chief financial officer. Mahapatra, in his over 25 years of service, has served in various organisations including Price Water House Cooper, Siemens and Schneider Electric among others.

Currently, he serves TAKE Solutions as its global head (mergers and acquisitions) and has led the company's growth through managing complex acquisitions and divestitures, city-based TAKE Solutions said in a statement here. "As the organisation goes through a series of management changes, we take this opportunity to strengthen our commitment through these consolidation measures. I am confident Lalit with his strong finance and accounting expertise would bring in fresh perspective and steer in building shareholder value," the company vice-chairman Srinivasan H R said.

Mahapatra, on his appointment, said, "As we transition through these unprecedented times, I am excited to be taking up this new role at TAKE Solutions." "We are equipped with the right strategies to help us move forward in getting us to a profitable shape in the coming quarters," he said. PTI VIJ NVG NVG