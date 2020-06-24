Left Menu
Development News Edition

HDFC Bank very well placed to tide over COVID-19 crisis: Puri to stakeholders

Admitting that COVID-19 will perhaps change the life forever, HDFC Bank Managing Director Aditya Puri assured stakeholders that the private sector lender is very well placed to tide over the difficulties posed by the pandemic.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 19:39 IST
HDFC Bank very well placed to tide over COVID-19 crisis: Puri to stakeholders

Admitting that COVID-19 will perhaps change the life forever, HDFC Bank Managing Director Aditya Puri assured stakeholders that the private sector lender is very well placed to tide over the difficulties posed by the pandemic. "Let us, however, remember that the darkest hour is always just before the dawn, and that dawn is not far away. Be it in riding out the health crisis or recovering from the financial losses that many have suffered, faith and hope are our biggest allies. But let us also accept that life has perhaps changed forever," Puri wrote in a letter to the stakeholders.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown to curb its spread has created unprecedented challenges for the economy and also the financial sector. Puri assured the stakeholders that the bank is "very well placed to ride out the COVID-19 storm. We intend to continue to innovate, adapt, and disrupt to remain trailblazers. We will continue to collaborate to bring the power of 'one bank' to our customers".

He said, "We will continue to invest ahead in technology, computing and artificial intelligence to provide hyper-personalised offerings/experiences to our customers to become a digital-first bank where every customer interaction at any touchpoint is intuitive, seamless, contextual and predictive. All these collectively ensures that we reduce costs and increase our reach." As on March 31, 2020, the private sector major had over 5.6 crore customers and 1,16,971 employees. The bank said its gross non-performing assets (NPA) at 1.26 per cent was one of the lowest in the banking industry.

The HDFC Bank Limited Integrated Annual Report 2019-20 said the bank recorded an improvement in majority of its key financial parameters, largely due to its prudent credit evaluation of targeted customers and diversified loan book across customer segments, products, and sectors. "Managing risk-return decisions with discipline also contributed to the bank's performance," it said.

Its net profit at Rs 26,257.3 crore went up by 24.6 per cent and net interest income at Rs 56,186.3 crore rose 16.5 per cent, said the annual report. Total provisions and contingencies were Rs 12,142.4 crore as compared to Rs 7,550.1 crore the preceding year.

Total provisions for the fourth quarter of the financial year included credit reserves relating to the coronavirus pandemic in the form of contingent provisions of approximately Rs 1,550.0 crore, the annual report said..

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Monsoon arrives in Himachal Pradesh; rains in most parts of state

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh received rainfall on Wednesday as the southwest monsoon made its foray into the state, about a week before compared to the last year, the meteorological department said. The maximum temperatures in the state d...

China, India agree to 'strictly abide' by important consensus reached by their leaders: Statement

China and India on Wednesday agreed to strictly abide by the important consensus reached by their leaders and a series of agreements, further strengthen the confidence-building measures in the military field and jointly safeguard peace and ...

Kejriwal asks centre to scrap order requiring COVID patients to visit govt facility for assessment

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday requested the Centre to withdraw a new system requiring assessment of every COVID-19 patient at a government-run facility, saying the order is not correctThe chief minister said that if the ...

UPDATE 2-Mexican president says Trump meeting likely in July, urges Canada to join

Mexicos president said on Wednesday it is very probable he will meet with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump in Washington in July to mark the start of a new North American trade deal, and urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to join...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020