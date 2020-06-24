Atos to acquire US-based Paladion

Left Menu
IT company Atos on Wednesday said it will acquire Paladion, a US-based global provider of managed security services, to strengthen its global cybersecurity services. We are excited to join forces with Atos and together become the cybersecurity provider of choice for global organizations in their digital journey," Mohanty said..

IT company Atos on Wednesday said it will acquire Paladion, a US-based global provider of managed security services, to strengthen its global cybersecurity services. This acquisition will bring managed detection and response (MDR) capabilities to the Atos portfolio and create the next generation of Atos' prescriptive security operations center offering, a statement said without revealing the acquisition amount. "The Paladion Security Delivery centers in the US, the Middle East and India will join the wide network of Atos global Security Operations Centers (SOCs) and benefit from Atos' unique go-to-market, while strengthening Atos' position in key growing markets and its ability to deliver at a competitive cost globally," it added.

Paladion delivers services to over 400 clients in 12 countries. Founded in 2000, Paladion is headquartered in the US and led by CEO Rajat Mohanty. It has more than 800 employees and cybersecurity experts worldwide with more than USD 29 million (around Rs 219 crore) turnover in 2019. "Their cloud-native technology will be an asset for our expansion strategies in cybersecurity and cloud solutions, providing our customers with accelerated business transformation. Paladion is truly customer-centric and displays extremely high customer retention, which is in line with Atos' values," Pierre Barnabé, Senior Executive Vice-President, Head of Big Data and Cybersecurity at Atos, said. The closing of the transaction is expected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2020.

