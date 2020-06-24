Left Menu
Development News Edition

Climate change cannot be stopped without decarbonising transport: Kant

Emissions from transport have grown faster than those from any other sector in the past 30 years and climate change cannot be stopped without decarbonising transport, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 21:15 IST
Climate change cannot be stopped without decarbonising transport: Kant
Representational image Image Credit: ANI

Emissions from transport have grown faster than those from any other sector in the past 30 years and climate change cannot be stopped without decarbonising transport, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Wednesday. He made the remarks during the virtual launch of the 'Decarbonising Transport in Emerging Economies (DTEE)' project in India.

Kant said the project assumes more significance in the current scenario of COVID-19, as there will be a shift from public transport in the coming years. "Climate change cannot be stopped without decarbonising transport. Globally, transport emits around 23 per cent of the energy-related CO2 that feeds global warming," he said.

"Without immediate action, its share could reach 40 per cent by 2030. Transport emissions have grown faster than those of any other sector over the past 30 years," Kant added. Noting that air pollution is a serious challenge in India, he said the transport sector is a significant factor in the nation's air quality problems.

Kant said transport is the third-most greenhouse gas (GHG)-emitting sector in the country, where the major contribution comes from road transport. "Out of the total carbon dioxide emissions in India, 13 per cent come from the transport sector. These emissions have more than tripled since 1990," he said.

Total vehicle sales (including motorcycles) increased from about 10 million in 2007 to over 30 million in 2019, and the total number of vehicles on the road is expected to nearly double to about 200 million by 2030, he said adding,"this presents a big challenge in terms of emissions." The Niti Aayog CEO noted that decarbonisation of the transport sector would create a cleaner, healthier and more affordable future for everyone. The DTEE project would help India translate its climate ambitions into actions, he said.

Kant also noted that India is the largest manufacturer of two-wheelers and the 4th largest car manufacturer in the world. India's transport sector, with the fourth-largest rail network in the world and the third-largest global aviation market, presents a huge opportunity, but also challenges in terms of emissions, he said.

Also participating at the event, International Transport Forum (ITF) Secretary General Young Tae KIM said digitisation, connectivity, safety and security, universal access and decarbonisation are five pillars that are dealt with during ITF's collaboration with member countries. Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said public transport is facing a major challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There is a huge growth in the number of registration of vehicles, outnumbering even the population growth, which can prove dangerous for the environment," he added.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Indiabulls Group faces ransomware attack; group co says affected systems restored

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Unarmed DC National Guard to help protect monuments if needed, officials say

Hundreds of unarmed Washington D.C. National Guard troops were on standby to assist law enforcement personnel with protecting some historical monuments, U.S. officials said on Wednesday, after protesters tried to tear down a statue of Andre...

'I'm gay and I'm proud': Israeli MP pledges fight for equality

By Rachel Savage LONDON, June 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Israels newest member of parliament said on Wednesday he would fight for same-sex marriage and LGBT surrogacy rights, after his swearing in took the number of gay lawmakers in th...

AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case: ED searches ex-Emmar MGF MD Shravan Gupta's premises

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Wednesday carried out multiple searches on premises of Shravan Gupta, the former managing director of realty major Emmar MGF, and some others in connection with the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper money launder...

Blackstone raises around Rs 2,270 cr from stake sale in Embassy Office Parks REIT

Global fund Blackstone on Wednesday raised around USD 300 million about Rs 2,270 crore by selling its shares in Embassy Office Parks REIT to monetise part of its investment, sources said. Blackstone was targeting to raise up to USD 257 mill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020