HG Infra Q4 consolidated PAT up 41 pc to Rs 54 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 21:55 IST
HG Infra Engineering Ltd on Wednesday reported a 40.79 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 54.32 crore for the quarter ended March 2020

The company had clocked a consolidated PAT of Rs 38.58 crore for the corresponding period a year-ago, it said in a regulatory filing

Total income rose to Rs 635.95 crore on a consolidated basis for the quarter under review, from Rs 586.33 crore earlier. Total expenses during the January-March period increased to Rs 563.83 crore as against Rs 525.84 crore in the year-ago period.

