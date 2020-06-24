Prestige Estates net profit falls 64 pc to Rs 51.1 cr in Mar quarter

Realty firm Prestige Estates on Wednesday reported a 64 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 51.1 crore for the quarter ended March. Its net profit had stood at Rs 141.9 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 2,016.9 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019-20, from Rs 1,994.3 crore a year ago. For the full financial year 2019-20, the firm's net profit rose to Rs 548.6 crore, compared with Rs 441.9 crore in the previous year.

Total income rose to Rs 8,243.3 crore in the financial year 2019-20, from Rs 5,284.1 crore in the previous year..