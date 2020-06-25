CCI approves Facebook's acquisition of 9.99 pc stake in Jio Platforms
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday approved the acquisition of a 9.99 per cent stake in Jio Platforms by Jaadhu Holdings LLC, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Facebook.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 03:12 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 03:12 IST
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday approved the acquisition of a 9.99 per cent stake in Jio Platforms by Jaadhu Holdings LLC, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Facebook. Jaadhu is a newly incorporated company formed in March under the laws of the State of Delaware, United States.
Jio Platforms is a subsidiary of RIL. Jio Platforms owns (directly or indirectly) and operates digital applications, and holds controlling investments in certain technology-related entities. Jio Platforms also holds 100 per cent of the issued and outstanding share capital of Reliance JioInfocomm Limited (RJIL).
RJIL provides telecommunications services to users across the country. A detailed order of the CCI will follow. (ANI)
