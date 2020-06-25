Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Safety-bid drives up dollar as U.S. coronavirus surge dim quick recovery hopes

Bob Prince, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Bridgewater Associates, said U.S. stimulus efforts may be able to support corporate cash flows for the summer but that economic risk from the pandemic is likely to extend far beyond that. Elsewhere, central banks in Turkey and Mexico are expected to cut interest rates later in the day to shore up their coronavirus-hit economies.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2020 08:43 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 08:43 IST
FOREX-Safety-bid drives up dollar as U.S. coronavirus surge dim quick recovery hopes

The dollar held the upper hand on Thursday as an increase in coronavirus cases in the United States and fresh trade tensions undermined hopes for a quick global recovery and prompted investors to trim bets on riskier currencies. The dollar's index against a basket of currencies advanced 0.1% to 97.27.

The euro retreated to $1.1246 while the British pound stepped back to $1.2411. New daily U.S. virus cases surged to nearly 36,000 in the latest tally, near a record of 36,426 hit in late April. The percentage of positive results in tests is also climbing.

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut ordered travellers from nine other U.S. states to quarantine for 14 days on arrival as COVID-19 showed signs of surging in the southern and western parts of the country. "The market is getting worried that this is not just a temporary spike. Things could be actually getting worse, and with the U.S. being the world's largest economy, any further economic shutdowns would have serious repercussions," said Bart Wakabayashi, Tokyo Branch manager of State Street Bank and Trust.

In California, which has seen sharp rises in new cases in the past few days, Disney Parks said it will delay re-opening of theme parks and resort hotels. While some investors expect the economic impact from second wave infections could be smaller than the first one, others worry that policymakers might fail to respond forcefully and risk further economic damage.

Also souring the mood was news that Washington is considering changing tariff rates for various European products as part of the trading partners' aircraft dispute. "The risk-averse mood is supporting the dollar. After the markets have priced in all the positive news about economic recovery, now we are seeing the news about the second wave," said Shinichiro Kadota, senior currency strategist at Barclays.

Commodity currencies, which had been supported by the rally in oil and commodity prices, also took a hit. The Australian dollar dipped slightly to $0.6859 after losing 0.90% the previous day while the Canadian dollar drooped to C$1.3642 to the dollar, not helped by Fitch's downgrade of Canada's sovereign rating.

The rating firm cut Canada's rating to "AA+" from "AAA," citing deterioration of the country's public finances in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Against the yen, the dollar also jumped back to 107.18 yen from a 1-1/2-month low of 106.075 touched on Tuesday.

The International Monetary Fund slashed its 2020 global output forecasts further as it sees deeper and wider damage from the pandemic than first thought. It now expects global output to shrink by 4.9%, compared with a 3.0% contraction predicted in April, with U.S. output forecast to shrink 8.0%, a downgrade of more than 2 percentage points from the April forecast.

While massive stimulus by many governments have cushioned the blow from the pandemic, helping many companies survive lockdowns, investors fear a deeper recession would mean corporate income will not recover as quickly as they have initially hoped. Bob Prince, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Bridgewater Associates, said U.S. stimulus efforts may be able to support corporate cash flows for the summer but that economic risk from the pandemic is likely to extend far beyond that.

Elsewhere, central banks in Turkey and Mexico are expected to cut interest rates later in the day to shore up their coronavirus-hit economies. Ahead of the announcement, the Turkish lira was steady at 6.8509 to the dollar while the Mexican peso was a tad softer at 22.808 per dollar.

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Northeast governors order quarantine of visitors from coronavirus hot spot states

The governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut on Wednesday ordered travelers from eight other U.S. states to be quarantined for two weeks on arrival, as COVID-19 infections surged in regions spared the brunt of the initial outbreak...

Churches will be allowed to open if they comply with COVID-19 safety protocols: Goa Archbishop

Goa Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrao on Wednesday said churches will be allowed to reopen if the concerned authorities comply with all the safety protocols in view of COVID-19 outbreak. The Archbishop announced stringent rules while rolling ou...

Death toll from Mexican quake rises to 10 as residents clear rubble

The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck southern Mexico on Tuesday has risen to 10 people, authorities said on Wednesday, as locals began clearing the rubble and assessing the damage from the temblor. The area surrounding the ...

Thiruvananthapuram Medical College introduces music, books in COVID-19 wards to combat stress

The patients admitted in COVID-19 wards in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College will now be able to enjoy music and read books in a relaxed manner. In a bid to minimise stress in COVID-19 patients, new wards of the Medical College Hospital ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020