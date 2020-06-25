Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's Qantas airline to cut 6,000 jobs as virus hits

“This crisis has still hit us very, very hard and the impact will be felt for a long time," Joyce said. In a plan filed with the Australian stock exchange, Qantas said it would reduce costs by 15 billion Australian dollars ($10 billion) over three years and raise new equity of A$1.9 billion to help accelerate the airline's recovery and position it for new opportunities.

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 25-06-2020 08:47 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 08:47 IST
Australia's Qantas airline to cut 6,000 jobs as virus hits

Qantas plans to cut at least 6,000 jobs and keep 15,000 more workers on extended furloughs as Australia's largest airline tries to survive the coronavirus pandemic. Qantas announced a plan Thursday to reduce costs by billions of dollars and raise fresh capital. The plan includes grounding 100 planes for a year or more and immediately retiring its six remaining Boeing 747 planes.

Chief Executive Alan Joyce said the airline has to become smaller as it braces for several years of much lower revenues. He said the furloughed workers faced a long interruption to their airline careers. “The actions that we're taking will have a huge impact on thousands of our people. This is something that weighs very heavily on all of us," Joyce told reporters.

“This is something that we don't make a decision on very easily. But the collapse of billions of dollars in revenue leaves us with little choice if we are to save as many jobs as possible longer term.” Joyce said the airline entered the crisis in a better position than most airlines and remained optimistic about the future. “This crisis has still hit us very, very hard and the impact will be felt for a long time," Joyce said.

In a plan filed with the Australian stock exchange, Qantas said it would reduce costs by 15 billion Australian dollars ($10 billion) over three years and raise new equity of A$1.9 billion to help accelerate the airline's recovery and position it for new opportunities. Qantas employs about 29,000 people. Joyce said he expected only about 8,000 of them would be working by next month, and 15,000 by the end of the year. He said that as international routes opened back up over the next two years, he hoped the workforce would increase again to 21,000.

He said the airline planned to be back to 40% of its pre-crisis domestic flying by July, but that international routes would take much longer to return. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it wanted to help former Qantas employees suffering from the “terrible job losses” to find new work in other parts of the economy.

He said he retained hope for the Australian economy, especially after the International Monetary Fund pointed out it was navigating the financial crisis better than most other developed economies. “And that's where the hope comes from,” Morrison told reporters in Sydney. "Because the hope says that we're on our way back. And as hard as these days are, there are better days ahead.”

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Northeast governors order quarantine of visitors from coronavirus hot spot states

The governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut on Wednesday ordered travelers from eight other U.S. states to be quarantined for two weeks on arrival, as COVID-19 infections surged in regions spared the brunt of the initial outbreak...

Churches will be allowed to open if they comply with COVID-19 safety protocols: Goa Archbishop

Goa Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrao on Wednesday said churches will be allowed to reopen if the concerned authorities comply with all the safety protocols in view of COVID-19 outbreak. The Archbishop announced stringent rules while rolling ou...

Death toll from Mexican quake rises to 10 as residents clear rubble

The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck southern Mexico on Tuesday has risen to 10 people, authorities said on Wednesday, as locals began clearing the rubble and assessing the damage from the temblor. The area surrounding the ...

Thiruvananthapuram Medical College introduces music, books in COVID-19 wards to combat stress

The patients admitted in COVID-19 wards in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College will now be able to enjoy music and read books in a relaxed manner. In a bid to minimise stress in COVID-19 patients, new wards of the Medical College Hospital ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020